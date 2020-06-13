/
/
athens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM
40 Apartments for rent in Athens, AL📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
310 Vine St
310 Vine Street, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
Property COMING SOON!! All newly renovated located in Athens with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counter, luxury flooring, 1-car garage , Covered Porch and a flat lot!! Call us at 205-410-8785!!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21848 Bald Eagle Dr
21848 Bald Eagle Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1986 sqft
Like new home for rent - Property Id: 286639 Like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Athens. Two years old.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Scotland Drive
107 Scotland Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$915
1107 sqft
107 Scotland Dr - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a beautiful lot with lots of trees. Sliding glass doors open up to nice patio. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Convenient location located off Hwy 31S. Call today to view.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
14794 Norfleet Drive
14794 Norfleet Dr, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1672 sqft
New never lived in rental home available now! Conveniently located minutes from Madison and Athens shopping and entertainment.
1 of 8
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
106 N Houston Street Apartment 2
106 South Houston Street, Athens, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
106 N Houston Street Apartment 2 Available 05/01/20 - (RLNE4691365)
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
146 Sycamore Place
146 Sycamore Place, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1386 sqft
Great 3 bedroom/2 full bath townhome with single car garage in the heart of Athens. Quiet neighborhood conveniently located close to the medical district, restaurants, shopping, parks & more.
Results within 1 mile of Athens
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Athens
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
182 BOWDOCK DRIVE
182 Bowdock Drive, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new / never occupied full brick rancher. Immediate availability with application approval! Zoned for award winning Madison City Schools in a tucked away community.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26140 Valley Ridge Rd
26140 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
26140 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26140 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12299 Old Orchard Rd
12299 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2161 sqft
Pending Application! - Welcome home to 12299 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/3BA in Madison.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12314 Old Orchard Rd
12314 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
12314 Old Orchard Rd - Welcome home to 12314 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Madison.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26044 Valley Ridge Road
26044 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1950 sqft
26044 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26044 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
26093 Valley Ridge Rd
26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
26106 Valley Ridge Rd
26106 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 11
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Athens
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
6 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
2 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
123 BAMBI LANE
123 Bambi Lane, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
Beautiful full brick open floor plan home. 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Situated on a corner lot. New granite in the kitchen & baths & new beveled subway tile backslash. New satin nickel door knobs & hinges.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
299 BRADFORD FARMS DRIVE
299 Bradford Farms Drive, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
NO PETS -Beautiful Move in ready home. Relax in your large family room after a long day, the kitchen has new counter tops and freshly painted interior.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
111 Grant Drive
111 Grant Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
224 Garden Brook Drive
224 Garden Brook Drive, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1903 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Madison. Move-in ready! New flooring, fresh paint, new granite in kitchen & bath bathrooms. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large fenced in backyard with shed.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
128 Meadowglade Lane
128 Meadowglade Ln, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2143 sqft
Move-In Ready by July 1st.....Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Madison City Schools!! This home is Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops and wood floors and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Athens, the median rent is $495 for a studio, $563 for a 1-bedroom, $679 for a 2-bedroom, and $923 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Athens, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Athens area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Oakwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Athens from include Huntsville, Madison, Cullman, Decatur, and Tuscumbia.