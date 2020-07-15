All apartments in Huntsville
Madison Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Madison Park

1 Madison Park Dr · (256) 824-9956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL 35758

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
package receiving
garage
parking
internet access
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities. We're located in the Huntsville City School District, near Providence Elementary, Williams K-8 School, and Columbia High School. Our newly constructed outdoor kitchen and game room is the perfect place to entertain guests. We even have a pet spa & pet park for your furry family members! View the lush natural landscape from your patio or choose a warm spacious sunroom for your new home. Come by and see for yourself the luxury and relaxation you will find at Madison Park apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets, $600 for 3 pets
limit: 3
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison Park have any available units?
Madison Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison Park have?
Some of Madison Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Park currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Park is pet friendly.
Does Madison Park offer parking?
Yes, Madison Park offers parking.
Does Madison Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Madison Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Park have a pool?
Yes, Madison Park has a pool.
Does Madison Park have accessible units?
No, Madison Park does not have accessible units.
Does Madison Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Park has units with dishwashers.
