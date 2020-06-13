59 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL with balcony
1 of 19
1 of 35
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 11
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 32
1 of 9
1 of 39
1 of 15
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 48
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 4
Hey there. Home to some of the nation’s most sophisticated aerospace operations, the legendary Redstone Arsenal, and an incredible population; Huntsville is a booming, über-modern city that just might be perfect for you. Sound spiffy? Just take note of the following Qs and As and we’ll have you ready for takeoff in a jiffy …
Outsiders with preconceived notions about what life’s like in Alabama are invariably surprised by Huntsville. All of the major U.S. missile defense/aerospace corporations (Boeing, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin, among others) operate within the city, while the Redstone Arsenal army base houses the Missile Defense Agency, the Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Material Command. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Huntsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.