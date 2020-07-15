/
/
/
Oakwood University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:05 AM
14 Apartments For Rent Near Oakwood University
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 1 at 03:21 PM
108 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$819
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1249 sqft
Great location, close to I-565, Huntsville International Airport, and Marshall Space Flight Center. Apartments feature washer/dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded lighting. Community offers 24-hour fitness center and sauna, tennis courts, and a playground.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Providence Ridge Apartments
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$894
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$714
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2911 Moss Rd. NW
2911 Moss Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 bd. 2 Ba. Ranch style Se habla Español ! - Property Id: 103445 GREAT 1 STORY RANCH HOUSE IN HUNTSVILLE.
1 of 36
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
6016 Rickwood Dr NW
6016 Rickwood Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
7 Bedrooms
$1,495
1964 sqft
Check out this Huge Property available in Huntsville with 7 large Beds and 3 bathrooms.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2230 Viscount Dr NW
2230 Viscount Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1500 sqft
located in Huntsville with 4 beds, 3 bathroom, Newly renovated granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a flat lot!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1715 Weymouth Ln
1715 Weymouth Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2262 sqft
1715 Weymouth Ln Available 07/20/20 Providence/Midtowne Area - COMING SOON! MOVE IN READY JULY 20! Custom Built 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to the Village of Providence, Midtowne, Research park, Redstone Arsenal! Side entry Garage, Granite
1 of 23
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
2210 Dogwood Ln NW
2210 Dogwood Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
35810 sqft
New property available!! Located in Huntsville with 3 Beds, 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1155 OLD MONROVIA ROAD
1155 Old Monrovia Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
LOCATION!!! Conveniently located just minutes from Oakwood University, Indian Creek Greenway, and shopping and entertainment on Highway 72! This 2 Bed/2 Full Bath contemporary condo includes a cozy fireplace,wood flooring in main areas, cathedral
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2017 Club View Drive
2017 Club View Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1490 sqft
2017CVD - Come view this full brick home complete with a huge covered deck for you to entertain outdoors! This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths with refinished wood floors and a Bonus Room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
6616 Willow Pointe Drive Northwest
6616 Willow Pointe Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
720 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Lovely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the second floor. Very spacious balcony. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and cute bar area and is open to family room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
173 Unit B BAKER ROAD
173 Baker Rd NW, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
For more information, contact Anita Rice at (256) 508-6392. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1146047 to view more pictures of this property. Very nice apartment conveniently located to Providence, Mid City, shopping, schools and colleges.