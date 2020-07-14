Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish

restrictions: Pet policy prohibits the breeds listed below: Akita • Alaskan Malamute • Staffordshire Terrier • Chow • Doberman Pinscher • Great Dane • Pit Bull • Rottweiler • Siberian Husky • Staffordshire • Bull Terrier • German Shepherd • Boxer • Perro de Presa Canarios • Any Wolf Hybrid • And any mixture of the identified breeds. Sealy Management Co. reserves the right to modify or restrict animals and breeds at any time. No pets larger than 80 pounds at maturity may be kept in any apartment. No puppies or kittens are ever allowed, any dog less than a year old is considered a puppy and a cat less than a year old a kitten. NO REPTILES, AMPHIBIANS, DANGEROUS, HARMFUL OR POISONOUS ANIMALS ARE ALLOWED. Tenant agrees that no additional or different pets will occupy the premises, even temporarily. PETS MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO RUN LOOSE AND ARE NOT TO BE TIED OUTSIDE. Dogs and cats must be on a leash at all times when they are outside of the apartment. Birds must be caged at all times.