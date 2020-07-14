Amenities
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home. The Overlook is conveniently located just minutes from Cummings Research Park, Redstone Arsenal, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood University, shopping, entertainment and dining. Recently redesigned with you in mind, our apartment homes offer plush carpeting, upgraded appliances, designer lighting, large closets, and much more. Need a fully furnished home or just in town for business? Overlook has beautifully furnished and corporate apartment homes that are second to none, for your convenience! Get together with your friends and enjoy a dip in our sparkling pool or a game of tennis on our spacious courts. Rest easy knowing you have a professional service team to promptly respond to your maintenance needs. You deserve the best! Visit our friendl