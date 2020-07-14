All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

Overlook

1500 Sparkman Dr NW · (256) 567-5327
Location

1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41C · Avail. Jul 17

$694

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 02A · Avail. Sep 2

$714

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 44H · Avail. Aug 13

$734

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
24hr maintenance
e-payments
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home. The Overlook is conveniently located just minutes from Cummings Research Park, Redstone Arsenal, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood University, shopping, entertainment and dining. Recently redesigned with you in mind, our apartment homes offer plush carpeting, upgraded appliances, designer lighting, large closets, and much more. Need a fully furnished home or just in town for business? Overlook has beautifully furnished and corporate apartment homes that are second to none, for your convenience! Get together with your friends and enjoy a dip in our sparkling pool or a game of tennis on our spacious courts. Rest easy knowing you have a professional service team to promptly respond to your maintenance needs. You deserve the best! Visit our friendl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
restrictions: Pet policy prohibits the breeds listed below: Akita • Alaskan Malamute • Staffordshire Terrier • Chow • Doberman Pinscher • Great Dane • Pit Bull • Rottweiler • Siberian Husky • Staffordshire • Bull Terrier • German Shepherd • Boxer • Perro de Presa Canarios • Any Wolf Hybrid • And any mixture of the identified breeds. Sealy Management Co. reserves the right to modify or restrict animals and breeds at any time. No pets larger than 80 pounds at maturity may be kept in any apartment. No puppies or kittens are ever allowed, any dog less than a year old is considered a puppy and a cat less than a year old a kitten. NO REPTILES, AMPHIBIANS, DANGEROUS, HARMFUL OR POISONOUS ANIMALS ARE ALLOWED. Tenant agrees that no additional or different pets will occupy the premises, even temporarily. PETS MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO RUN LOOSE AND ARE NOT TO BE TIED OUTSIDE. Dogs and cats must be on a leash at all times when they are outside of the apartment. Birds must be caged at all times.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overlook have any available units?
Overlook has 3 units available starting at $694 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Overlook have?
Some of Overlook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overlook pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook is pet friendly.
Does Overlook offer parking?
Yes, Overlook offers parking.
Does Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overlook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook have a pool?
Yes, Overlook has a pool.
Does Overlook have accessible units?
No, Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does Overlook have units with dishwashers?
No, Overlook does not have units with dishwashers.
