Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
31 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1415 sqft
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Addison Park Apts
18 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Ashbury Woods Apartments
21 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1366 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1332 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3204 Tucker Drive Northwest
3204 Tucker Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1373 sqft
Gorgeous 1,446 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest
3721 Jamestown Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Gorgeous 1,446 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances, single car garage, and a large back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6002 Trent Drive Northwest
6002 Trent Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1533 sqft
Spacious 1,533 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest
3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1194 sqft
Gorgeous 1,194 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest
3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
Gorgeous 1,084 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, new appliances and a large fenced in back yard with storage shed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3108 Andros Drive Southwest
3108 Andros Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1025 sqft
Will be ready to show June 1st. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Triana Estates Subdivision, close to Redstone Arsenal, shopping, schools and restaurants. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven. Fully fenced in backyard and carport exterior.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Carrington
1 Unit Available
4712 Carrington Boulevard Southeast
4712 Carrington Boulevard, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1971 sqft
This wonderful all brick home has tons of character! There are vaulted ceilings and a terrific fireplace in the living area. The kitchen boasts gorgeous cabinets and all black appliances. Retreat to your large master suite with attached bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
3260 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Spacious 2-story 3,260 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2609 Bonnie Oaks Drive Southwest
2609 Bonnie Oaks Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1765 sqft
Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers lots of space! Enjoy cooking in the eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. The family room has a wood burning fireplace to keep you warm during those cold winter nights.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2110 WHARTON ROAD
2110 Wharton Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
For more information, contact Isaac Winkles at (256) 683-4210. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1145596 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4509 LAKEVIEW DRIVE
4509 Lakeview Drive, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
For more information, contact Isaac Winkles at (256) 683-4210. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1145075 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4318 Balwin Dr Sw
4318 Baldwin Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1596 sqft
4318 Balwin Dr Sw Available 06/15/20 - Three bedroom, two bathroom fenced yard. (RLNE5851334)

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26140 Valley Ridge Rd
26140 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
26140 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26140 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report. Huntsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Huntsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Huntsville rents held steady over the past month

Huntsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Huntsville stand at $681 for a one-bedroom apartment and $820 for a two-bedroom. Huntsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Huntsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Huntsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Huntsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Huntsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Huntsville's median two-bedroom rent of $820 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Huntsville.
    • While Huntsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Huntsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Huntsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

