84 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL with parking
Hey there. Home to some of the nation’s most sophisticated aerospace operations, the legendary Redstone Arsenal, and an incredible population; Huntsville is a booming, über-modern city that just might be perfect for you. Sound spiffy? Just take note of the following Qs and As and we’ll have you ready for takeoff in a jiffy …
Outsiders with preconceived notions about what life’s like in Alabama are invariably surprised by Huntsville. All of the major U.S. missile defense/aerospace corporations (Boeing, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin, among others) operate within the city, while the Redstone Arsenal army base houses the Missile Defense Agency, the Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Material Command. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.