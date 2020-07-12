Apartment List
84 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
2 Units Available
The Indigo at Grissom
1935 Meadowbrook Dr SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Indigo at Grissom in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Providence Ridge Apartments
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$894
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
7 Units Available
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$585
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden Cove is the top apartment community in Huntsville that offers affordable housing. We have newly renovated apartments, a new leasing office, clubhouse, playground and much more. We have the community amenities and features you desire.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$819
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1249 sqft
Great location, close to I-565, Huntsville International Airport, and Marshall Space Flight Center. Apartments feature washer/dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded lighting. Community offers 24-hour fitness center and sauna, tennis courts, and a playground.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
$
4 Units Available
Brixworth at Bridge Street
6620 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brixworth at Bridge Street in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Huntsville
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$799
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Convenient to Westbury Square and Rosies Shopping Plaza, this community offers residents a pet-friendly environment along with a pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature open kitchens, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
9 Units Available
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Falls Apartments
Hampton Falls
1000 Hampton Fall Blvd, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$812
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1440 sqft
Hampton Falls apartments in Hampton Cove are nestled at the foot of Monte Sano Mountain, located just minutes away from downtown Huntsville, the medical district and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Hampton Cove.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Ashbury Woods Apartments
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$971
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Addison Park Apts
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$990
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
5 Units Available
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1225 sqft
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
The Grove on Governor's
3009 Vanderbilt Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grove on Governor's in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
108 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Cabana Apartment Homes
3101 Thurman Rd, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Huntsville, Cabana Apartments feature beautifully renovated homes with all the amenities you desire.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Valleybrook
226 Valleyside Drive
226 Valleyside Drive Northeast, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1294 sqft
226 Valleyside Drive - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located conveniently to shopping, restaurants, Redstone, Research, A&M College. Home is in excellent condition with huge eat-in Kitchen and one-car garage. New carpet, new paint.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2122 Griffith Dr NW
2122 Griffith Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Huntsville with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, a covered porch, FULLY Fenced Yard, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us now and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2131 Griffith Dr NW
2131 Griffith Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
1012 sqft
Check out this wonderful house with 3 beds, 1 bathroom located in Huntsville!! All is newly renovated from granite counters to luxury flooring!!This also includes a storage building, a covered porch, a fully fenced yard and a flat lot!! Call us now
City Guide for Huntsville, AL

Hey there. Home to some of the nation’s most sophisticated aerospace operations, the legendary Redstone Arsenal, and an incredible population; Huntsville is a booming, über-modern city that just might be perfect for you. Sound spiffy? Just take note of the following Qs and As and we’ll have you ready for takeoff in a jiffy …

Outsiders with preconceived notions about what life’s like in Alabama are invariably surprised by Huntsville. All of the major U.S. missile defense/aerospace corporations (Boeing, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin, among others) operate within the city, while the Redstone Arsenal army base houses the Missile Defense Agency, the Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Material Command. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Huntsville, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

