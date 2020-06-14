Apartment List
/
AL
/
huntsville
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM

25 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
22 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
855 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$898
649 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Huntsville
23 Units Available
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
714 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
721 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$983
790 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$560
575 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Ashbury Woods Apartments
21 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
831 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
18 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$941
681 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hampton Falls Apartments
2 Units Available
Hampton Falls
1000 Hampton Fall Blvd, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$842
915 sqft
Hampton Falls apartments in Hampton Cove are nestled at the foot of Monte Sano Mountain, located just minutes away from downtown Huntsville, the medical district and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Hampton Cove.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
29 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
868 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
5 Units Available
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$640
600 sqft
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Addison Park Apts
18 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$990
854 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
6 Units Available
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$585
800 sqft
Garden Cove is the top apartment community in Huntsville that offers affordable housing. We have newly renovated apartments, a new leasing office, clubhouse, playground and much more. We have the community amenities and features you desire.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3610 Fairview St
3610 Fairview Street Southwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
1 bed/1bath - $200 off first months rent - Just remodeled with new paint and flooring!! 1 bedroom/1bath with open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
305 Abingdon Avenue
305 Abingdon Avenue Northwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/939f8f7047 Nice Duplex on quiet street. New floors, new paint, new blinds. Must see it will not last long.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
3902 Cobb Road - 102 C
3902 Cobb Road, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$529
685 sqft
Se, habla Espanol Safe fenced community in southwest Huntsville. Unit is a large one bedroom with one bathroom. Room enough in bedroom for 2 queen size beds. Each unit either has either a balcony or patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
3806 Cobb Road Unit C
3806 Cobb Rd SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$529
685 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/0dacf6a029 Se, habla Espanol Safe fenced community in southwest Huntsville. Unit is a large one bedroom with one bathroom with Air Conditioning, new floors and new paint. Room enough in bedroom for 2 queen size beds.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3603 Grote St.
3603 Grote Street Southwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$595
1000 sqft
ONE BEDROOM BUNGALOW - CLOSE TO ARSENAL AND DOWNTOWN - AVAILABLE NOW! One bedroom/1 bath bungalow close to Redstone Arsenal. downtown, and shopping. This home boasts a spacious living space and fresh paint, along with hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Huntsville
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
10 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
769 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
5 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
818 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report. Huntsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Huntsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report. Huntsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Huntsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Huntsville rents held steady over the past month

Huntsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Huntsville stand at $681 for a one-bedroom apartment and $820 for a two-bedroom. Huntsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Huntsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Huntsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Huntsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Huntsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Huntsville's median two-bedroom rent of $820 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Huntsville.
    • While Huntsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Huntsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Huntsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Huntsville 1 BedroomsHuntsville 2 BedroomsHuntsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntsville 3 BedroomsHuntsville Accessible Apartments
    Huntsville Apartments with BalconyHuntsville Apartments with GarageHuntsville Apartments with GymHuntsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntsville Apartments with Parking
    Huntsville Apartments with PoolHuntsville Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHuntsville Luxury PlacesHuntsville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Columbia, TNMadison, ALTullahoma, TNCullman, ALGadsden, AL
    Decatur, ALAthens, ALManchester, TNHarvest, AL
    Warrior, ALPulaski, TNFlorence, ALJasper, AL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Alabama in Huntsville
    Oakwood University