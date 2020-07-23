/
madison county
123 Apartments for rent in Madison County, AL📍
31 Units Available
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$819
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1249 sqft
Great location, close to I-565, Huntsville International Airport, and Marshall Space Flight Center. Apartments feature washer/dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded lighting. Community offers 24-hour fitness center and sauna, tennis courts, and a playground.
17 Units Available
Providence Ridge Apartments
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$888
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
4 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
2 Units Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
3 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1332 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
23 Units Available
Downtown Huntsville
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
26 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,676
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
17 Units Available
Ashbury Woods Apartments
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
13 Units Available
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule.
12 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe at Madison
7900 Madison Pike, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1344 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,253
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Pointe at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1415 sqft
IDEALLY LOCATED LUXURY APARTMENTS IN HUNTSVILLE, AL Our community of luxury apartments in Huntsville, AL, is located in a vibrant neighborhood with much to do and see. Whether you’re planning a trip to the famous U.S.
15 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
The Grove on Governor's
3009 Vanderbilt Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$725
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grove on Governor's in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Addison Park Apts
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$990
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
10 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,151
1276 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
11 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$925
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
17 Units Available
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$799
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$885
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Convenient to Westbury Square and Rosies Shopping Plaza, this community offers residents a pet-friendly environment along with a pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature open kitchens, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets.
2 Units Available
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$959
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Falls Apartments
Hampton Falls
1000 Hampton Fall Blvd, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton Falls apartments in Hampton Cove are nestled at the foot of Monte Sano Mountain, located just minutes away from downtown Huntsville, the medical district and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Hampton Cove.
2 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2007 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$685
1025 sqft
Garden Cove is the top apartment community in Huntsville that offers affordable housing. We have newly renovated apartments, a new leasing office, clubhouse, playground and much more. We have the community amenities and features you desire.
4 Units Available
Brixworth at Bridge Street
6620 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$856
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
992 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brixworth at Bridge Street in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
40 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$995
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1110 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
1 Unit Available
337 AUTUMN LANE
337 Autumn Lane, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Fully renovated move in ready 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse for sale in the Autumn Lane subdivision.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Madison County area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Oakwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Huntsville, Spring Hill, Columbia, Madison, and Shelbyville have apartments for rent.