Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Artisan Twickenham Square

700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW · (256) 858-7379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL 35801
Downtown Huntsville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-252 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 1-350 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 1-436 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-301 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1-306 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 1-232 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Artisan Twickenham Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
parking
pool
courtyard
internet access
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama.

Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot. A place for living, working and playing, this blossoming mixed-use neighborhood offers a variety of delicious restaurants, unique shops, a Publix supermarket, Homewood Suites hotel and a large medical office building. With so many exciting things happening just outside your door, you'll be proud to call Artisan home.

Distinctive modern architecture and sophisticated interiors set a mood of relaxed elegance, while outdoor living is taken to a new level with stunning extras and amenities. From convenience to luxury, we have everything you are looking for at Artisan Twickenham Square. Come see the lifestyle we have to offer and discover resort-style living that is second to none. Most importantly, we are a tobacco free campus!

We'd love to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - $400
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet or $400 per pet depending on weight
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: open parking garages included in rent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Artisan Twickenham Square have any available units?
Artisan Twickenham Square has 26 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Artisan Twickenham Square have?
Some of Artisan Twickenham Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Artisan Twickenham Square currently offering any rent specials?
Artisan Twickenham Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Artisan Twickenham Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Artisan Twickenham Square is pet friendly.
Does Artisan Twickenham Square offer parking?
Yes, Artisan Twickenham Square offers parking.
Does Artisan Twickenham Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Artisan Twickenham Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Artisan Twickenham Square have a pool?
Yes, Artisan Twickenham Square has a pool.
Does Artisan Twickenham Square have accessible units?
No, Artisan Twickenham Square does not have accessible units.
Does Artisan Twickenham Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Artisan Twickenham Square does not have units with dishwashers.

