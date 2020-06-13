/
decatur
21 Apartments for rent in Decatur, AL📍
3402 Timber Way Southwest
3402 Timber Way Southwest, Decatur, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3000 sqft
Spacious 3,000 sf home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
940 Spring Court Southwest
940 Spring Court Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1290 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located to shopping, restaurants, great schools, and more.
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1131 sqft
Spacious 1,131 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
1002 15th Ave SW
1002 15th Ave SW, Decatur, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
2433 sqft
- SFR (RLNE5831409)
1602 3rd Avenue Southwest
1602 3rd Ave SW, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1995 sqft
Beautiful 1,995 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, new appliances and a single car garage with plenty of storage space.
Westlake
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
3260 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Spacious 2-story 3,260 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
617 College Street Northwest
617 College St NW, Hartselle, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
1400 sqft Office space Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/617-college-st-nw-hartselle-al-35640-usa/8925d901-e1c0-4dd4-bcac-18a72fef1f08 (RLNE5347567)
1705 Linwood Dr SW
1705 Linwood Street, Hartselle, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1590 sqft
1705 Linwood Dr SW Available 06/13/20 - HOUSE 3BR/2BA located in Hartselle. 1 story with plenty of room inside and out. Eat-in kitchen plus a dining room. Living room and a separate den. 2 Full bathrooms.
Verified
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
182 BOWDOCK DRIVE
182 Bowdock Drive, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new / never occupied full brick rancher. Immediate availability with application approval! Zoned for award winning Madison City Schools in a tucked away community.
26140 Valley Ridge Rd
26140 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
26140 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26140 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
12299 Old Orchard Rd
12299 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2161 sqft
Pending Application! - Welcome home to 12299 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/3BA in Madison.
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
12314 Old Orchard Rd
12314 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
12314 Old Orchard Rd - Welcome home to 12314 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Madison.
26044 Valley Ridge Road
26044 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1950 sqft
26044 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26044 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
107 Scotland Drive
107 Scotland Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$915
1107 sqft
107 Scotland Dr - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a beautiful lot with lots of trees. Sliding glass doors open up to nice patio. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Convenient location located off Hwy 31S. Call today to view.
14794 Norfleet Drive
14794 Norfleet Dr, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1672 sqft
New never lived in rental home available now! Conveniently located minutes from Madison and Athens shopping and entertainment.
26093 Valley Ridge Rd
26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
26106 Valley Ridge Rd
26106 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Decatur, the median rent is $489 for a studio, $590 for a 1-bedroom, $734 for a 2-bedroom, and $978 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Decatur, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Decatur area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Oakwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Decatur from include Huntsville, Madison, Cullman, Tuscumbia, and Athens.