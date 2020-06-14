Apartment List
58 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Huntsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$983
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$560
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
29 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$941
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$901
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1332 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
5 Units Available
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Convenient to Westbury Square and Rosies Shopping Plaza, this community offers residents a pet-friendly environment along with a pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature open kitchens, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4101 Talwell Dr SW
4101 Talwell Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,285
1800 sqft
Check out this Wonderful property located in Huntsville, with 4 beds, 3 bath.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3104 N Nevel Cir NW
3104 North Nevel Circle Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
Check this newly renovated house located in Huntsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Covered porch, Storage building, Fully fenced yard and a flat lot!! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
213 Baxter Ave NW
213 Baxter Avenue Northwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
640 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Huntsville with 2 beds, 1 bath, granite counter tops , Luxury Flooring and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2230 Viscount Dr NW
2230 Viscount Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Property "Coming Soon!" located in Huntsville with 4 beds, 3 bathroom, Newly renovated granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a flat lot!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
115 NOBLE DRIVE
115 Noble Drive Southeast, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Home for lease. Short term lease available. Nature Lovers Delight--with a great view of the city! Beautifully decorated, stocked with extra bedding, towels and dishes. All small appliances and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest
3721 Jamestown Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1810 sqft
Gorgeous 1,446 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances, single car garage, and a large back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
3204 Tucker Drive Northwest
3204 Tucker Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1373 sqft
Gorgeous 1,446 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
6002 Trent Drive Northwest
6002 Trent Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1533 sqft
Spacious 1,533 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest
3638 Greenbriar Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1194 sqft
Gorgeous 1,194 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
3260 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Spacious 2-story 3,260 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1921 Bide A Wee DR
1921 Bide a Wee Drive Northeast, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1236 sqft
5 Points! Available now! - Charming 3 bedroom/1 bath home located in 5 Points. Hardwood floors, beautiful light fixtures, fridge, range/oven and dishwasher included. Spacious fenced yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2017 Club View Drive
2017 Club View Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1490 sqft
2017CVD - Come view this full brick home complete with a huge covered deck for you to entertain outdoors! This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths with refinished wood floors and a Bonus Room.
City Guide for Huntsville, AL

Hey there. Home to some of the nation’s most sophisticated aerospace operations, the legendary Redstone Arsenal, and an incredible population; Huntsville is a booming, über-modern city that just might be perfect for you. Sound spiffy? Just take note of the following Qs and As and we’ll have you ready for takeoff in a jiffy …

Outsiders with preconceived notions about what life’s like in Alabama are invariably surprised by Huntsville. All of the major U.S. missile defense/aerospace corporations (Boeing, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin, among others) operate within the city, while the Redstone Arsenal army base houses the Missile Defense Agency, the Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Material Command. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Huntsville, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Huntsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

