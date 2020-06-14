58 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL with hardwood floors
Hey there. Home to some of the nation’s most sophisticated aerospace operations, the legendary Redstone Arsenal, and an incredible population; Huntsville is a booming, über-modern city that just might be perfect for you. Sound spiffy? Just take note of the following Qs and As and we’ll have you ready for takeoff in a jiffy …
Outsiders with preconceived notions about what life’s like in Alabama are invariably surprised by Huntsville. All of the major U.S. missile defense/aerospace corporations (Boeing, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin, among others) operate within the city, while the Redstone Arsenal army base houses the Missile Defense Agency, the Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Material Command. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Huntsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.