112 Apartments for rent in Madison, AL📍
Verified
1 of 101
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1278 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
6 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
2 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
182 BOWDOCK DRIVE
182 Bowdock Drive, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new / never occupied full brick rancher. Immediate availability with application approval! Zoned for award winning Madison City Schools in a tucked away community.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
123 BAMBI LANE
123 Bambi Lane, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
Beautiful full brick open floor plan home. 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Situated on a corner lot. New granite in the kitchen & baths & new beveled subway tile backslash. New satin nickel door knobs & hinges.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
299 BRADFORD FARMS DRIVE
299 Bradford Farms Drive, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
NO PETS -Beautiful Move in ready home. Relax in your large family room after a long day, the kitchen has new counter tops and freshly painted interior.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
224 Garden Brook Drive
224 Garden Brook Drive, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1903 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Madison. Move-in ready! New flooring, fresh paint, new granite in kitchen & bath bathrooms. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large fenced in backyard with shed.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
128 Meadowglade Lane
128 Meadowglade Ln, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2143 sqft
Move-In Ready by July 1st.....Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Madison City Schools!! This home is Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops and wood floors and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 West Lake Circle
216 West Lake Circle, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2250 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom in Madison - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath full brick home located in Madison city school district. This home has tons of natural light, spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, large closets, and garage.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
190 Shelton Road
190 Shelton Road, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
918 sqft
Large 2 bed 2 bath in Madison. Close to 565 and 72. Plenty of storage including outside storage on your Patio. We have a great playground and a salt water pool! Email me at Forestpark190@gmail.com for more information or call 256-772-3662.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
146 Leathertree Lane
146 Leathertree Lane, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Rental in the Madison City school zone! Less than a 15 minute drive to Bridgestreet Towne Center, Dublin Park, and more! At the entrance of the home you are welcomed by the spacious living room over looking the dining room area.
1 of 32
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
114 SPRINGFIELD LANE
114 Springfield Lane, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
For more information, contact Isaac Winkles at (256) 683-4210. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1142249 to view more pictures of this property. Totally Updated 3 Bed & 2 Bath House.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
19 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1415 sqft
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26140 Valley Ridge Rd
26140 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
26140 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26140 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
128 Windridge Way SW
128 Windridge Way, Huntsville, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
Need Rooms, No problem!!! - Enjoy fine, private living at this beautiful home in Huntsville. Settled right at the end of a cul-de-sac, youll have everything you need to live your best life here. Touring this home is simply a joy.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12299 Old Orchard Rd
12299 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2161 sqft
Pending Application! - Welcome home to 12299 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/3BA in Madison.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12314 Old Orchard Rd
12314 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
12314 Old Orchard Rd - Welcome home to 12314 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Madison.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26044 Valley Ridge Road
26044 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1950 sqft
26044 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26044 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
258 Mountain Creek Drive
258 Mountain Creek Drive, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
Move-in ready home in Knox Creek! Lawn care provided throughout the Summer of 2020. This open floor plan is a great space for entertaining friends or family.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
13366 Dickens Ln
13366 Dickens Lane, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
Beautiful cul-de-sac ranch with updates galore! The versatile, open-concept design features a vaulted ceiling in the family room, new wood flooring, and gorgeous stone fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Madison, the median rent is $689 for a studio, $791 for a 1-bedroom, $951 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,294 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Madison, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Madison area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Oakwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Madison from include Huntsville, Tullahoma, Cullman, Decatur, and Athens.