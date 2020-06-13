Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$560
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Huntsville
23 Units Available
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Ashbury Woods Apartments
21 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1366 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
19 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Addison Park Apts
18 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$970
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
31 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$941
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$978
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1415 sqft
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hampton Falls Apartments
3 Units Available
Hampton Falls
1000 Hampton Fall Blvd, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$842
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton Falls apartments in Hampton Cove are nestled at the foot of Monte Sano Mountain, located just minutes away from downtown Huntsville, the medical district and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Hampton Cove.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$901
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
5 Units Available
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1332 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
2 Units Available
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
6 Units Available
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Convenient to Westbury Square and Rosies Shopping Plaza, this community offers residents a pet-friendly environment along with a pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature open kitchens, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
6 Units Available
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$585
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden Cove is the top apartment community in Huntsville that offers affordable housing. We have newly renovated apartments, a new leasing office, clubhouse, playground and much more. We have the community amenities and features you desire.
Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
213 Baxter Ave NW
213 Baxter Avenue Northwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
640 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Huntsville with 2 beds, 1 bath, granite counter tops , Luxury Flooring and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4101 Talwell Dr SW
4101 Talwell Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,285
1800 sqft
Check out this Wonderful property located in Huntsville, with 4 beds, 3 bath.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3104 N Nevel Cir NW
3104 North Nevel Circle Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
Check this newly renovated house located in Huntsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Covered porch, Storage building, Fully fenced yard and a flat lot!! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2230 Viscount Dr NW
2230 Viscount Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Property "Coming Soon!" located in Huntsville with 4 beds, 3 bathroom, Newly renovated granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a flat lot!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2131 Griffith Dr NW
2131 Griffith Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$885
1012 sqft
Check out this wonderful house with 3 beds, 1 bathroom located in Huntsville!! All is newly renovated from granite counters to luxury flooring!!This also includes a storage building, a covered porch, a fully fenced yard and a flat lot!! Call us now

Median Rent in Huntsville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Huntsville is $681, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $819.
Studio
$594
1 Bed
$681
2 Beds
$819
3+ Beds
$1,114
City GuideHuntsville
Hey there. Home to some of the nation’s most sophisticated aerospace operations, the legendary Redstone Arsenal, and an incredible population; Huntsville is a booming, über-modern city that just might be perfect for you. Sound spiffy? Just take note of the following Qs and As and we’ll have you ready for takeoff in a jiffy …

Outsiders with preconceived notions about what life’s like in Alabama are invariably surprised by Huntsville. All of the major U.S. missile defense/aerospace corporations (Boeing, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin, among others) operate within the city, while the Redstone Arsenal army base houses the Missile Defense Agency, the Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Material Command.

Are apartments readily available? What should I know before signing a lease?

Generally, yes, apartments are easy enough to find in Huntsville (renters make up 35 percent of the population), although availability differs from ‘hood to ‘hood. Certain neighborhoods (Meadow Mills, Meridianville, Chapman Heights) consist almost entirely of single-family, mortgaged homes, while residents of other areas (Northside Acres, Greenwycke Village) move so infrequently that rental units rarely become available.

The good news is, there’s a revolving door of tenants at many Huntsville apartment complexes. Waiting lists are nearly unheard of throughout much of the city, and most landlords offer both long-term and month-to-month leases.

When you’re ready to sign a lease, make sure you bring along the basics, including identification, rental history, proof of income, and banking info.

Also, don’t blow off the move-in checklist that most landlords in Huntsville ask leasers to fill out. Because the turnover rate at many properties is high, apartment managers don’t always have the chance to make sure every nook and cranny of your new pad is up to par. Make a note of any imperfection you notice (no matter how minor!), as you don’t want to lose your deposit over a blemish that was already there before you moved in.

So which neighborhood is right for me?

Harvest: The Harvest neighborhood in the city’s northeast quadrant is a popular pick. The area is walker-friendly, and serves up plenty of medium-sized, single family homes for rent in the $600-$700 range.

Jones Valley Estate: It’s mostly grandiose single family homes in this tranquil, scenic ‘hood. A few apartments and high rises are available as well. Homes are sometimes available for rent as well; just don’t plan to spend less than $3,000.

Whiteburg Estates: Apartments and condos generally go in the $700-$800 range and many units rank among the most spacious in Huntsville.

Willowbrook: Prices on lofts and apartments can be found in the $900-$1100 range.

West Huntsville: Apartment seekers with limited budgets can find a surplus of available apartments in West Huntsville. More than 20 percent of West Huntsville properties are vacant, and apartments can often be scored for less than 4 bills.

What about public transportation? And how’s the traffic situation?

What public transportation? And what traffic?

Huntsville is quite the anomaly in one regard: virtually all residents (97 percent) commute to work via car each morning, yet traffic is practically nonexistent. Parking is rarely a problem, either, and commuters average a meager 18-minute drive to work each morning.

Unfortunately, public transportation is simply impractical in Huntsville, where shopping centers, banks, restaurants, and offices are so spread out that your only viable option is the good ole’ gas guzzler. Many parts of town lack adequate sidewalks as well, so plan your running routes accordingly.

How’s the nightlife?

There are a few hotspots, live music joints, and theater/concert venues.

For those who prefer fun in the sun rather than madness under the moon, however, you won’t be disappointed. Huntsville boasts a variety of museums (U.S. Space and Rocket Center Museum, most notably), parks, rec centers, minor-league sports franchises, arts festivals, and golf courses.

Best of luck, and happy hunting in Huntsville!

June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report. Huntsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Huntsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Huntsville rents held steady over the past month

Huntsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Huntsville stand at $681 for a one-bedroom apartment and $820 for a two-bedroom. Huntsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Huntsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Huntsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Huntsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Huntsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Huntsville's median two-bedroom rent of $820 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Huntsville.
    • While Huntsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Huntsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Huntsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Huntsville?
    In Huntsville, the median rent is $594 for a studio, $681 for a 1-bedroom, $819 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,114 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Huntsville, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Huntsville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Huntsville area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Oakwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Huntsville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Huntsville from include Columbia, Madison, Tullahoma, Cullman, and Gadsden.

