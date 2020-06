111 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL

Are apartments readily available? What should I know before signing a lease?

Generally, yes, apartments are easy enough to find in Huntsville (renters make up 35 percent of the population), although availability differs from ‘hood to ‘hood. Certain neighborhoods (Meadow Mills, Meridianville, Chapman Heights) consist almost entirely of single-family, mortgaged homes, while residents of other areas (Northside Acres, Greenwycke Village) move so infrequently that rental units rarely become available.

The good news is, there’s a revolving door of tenants at many Huntsville apartment complexes. Waiting lists are nearly unheard of throughout much of the city, and most landlords offer both long-term and month-to-month leases.

When you’re ready to sign a lease, make sure you bring along the basics, including identification, rental history, proof of income, and banking info.

Also, don’t blow off the move-in checklist that most landlords in Huntsville ask leasers to fill out. Because the turnover rate at many properties is high, apartment managers don’t always have the chance to make sure every nook and cranny of your new pad is up to par. Make a note of any imperfection you notice (no matter how minor!), as you don’t want to lose your deposit over a blemish that was already there before you moved in.