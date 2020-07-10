Apartment List
/
Last updated July 10 2020

30 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
22 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
25 Units Available
Downtown Huntsville
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Addison Park Apts
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$990
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$819
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1249 sqft
Great location, close to I-565, Huntsville International Airport, and Marshall Space Flight Center. Apartments feature washer/dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded lighting. Community offers 24-hour fitness center and sauna, tennis courts, and a playground.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$560
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
$
2 Units Available
Brixworth at Bridge Street
6620 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$972
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brixworth at Bridge Street in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Ashbury Woods Apartments
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Falls Apartments
Hampton Falls
1000 Hampton Fall Blvd, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$812
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1440 sqft
Hampton Falls apartments in Hampton Cove are nestled at the foot of Monte Sano Mountain, located just minutes away from downtown Huntsville, the medical district and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Hampton Cove.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1225 sqft
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
The Grove on Governor's
3009 Vanderbilt Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grove on Governor's in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
108 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
11825 East Gateway Drive Southeast
11825 East Gateway Street Southeast, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Apt will be Move-In Ready on July 24th. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs apartment. Laminate flooring throughout with upgraded baseboard and crown molding.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
1422 Humes Avenue Northeast
1422 Humes Avenue Northeast, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom Apt with 1.5 Bath with Loft UTILITIES INCLUDED Vinyl Plank Flooring High Ceilings Large Bedroom Separate Utility Room Washer and Dryer Large Closet Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Ashtynn Manor
2666 Ashtynn Place
2666 Ashtynn Place Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1856 sqft
Three Bedroom Two Bath Available after August 1st Two car garage Open floor plan Island kitchen Solid surface countertops Separate utility room Large closets Washer and Dryer INCLUDED - no warranty Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2709 HASTINGS ROAD
2709 Hastings Road Southwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow, features eat-in bar in kitchen with granite and lots of cabinets, dining room with built-in china cabinet, living room with gas log fireplace, laundry/computer room with laminate floor.

1 of 1

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
4801 Padgett Drive
4801 Padgett Drive, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1044 sqft
Three Bedroom One Bath New Flooring Fresh Paint inside and out Large fenced yard Carport Corner Lot Near A&M Central HVAC New stack washer and dryer coming Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
16 Cypress Point Drive
16 Cypress Point Drive, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2392 sqft
Move-In Ready by August 1st! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in the desired Lake Forest Subdivison. Home features hardwood floors throughout, except in bedrooms. Bedrooms have carpet. Formal dining with wainscoting.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
590 Wade Road
590 Wade Road, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances - Convection Range, Side by Side Refrigerator, Quiet Dishwasher. Laundry includes High Efficient Washer & Dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Research Station
335 Research Station Blvd SW
335 Research Station Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 335 Research Station Blvd SW - Property Id: 50925 3 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2010. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded Flooring in 2017. Washer/Dryer included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2911 Moss Rd. NW
2911 Moss Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 bd. 2 Ba. Ranch style Se habla Español ! - Property Id: 103445 GREAT 1 STORY RANCH HOUSE IN HUNTSVILLE.
Results within 1 mile of Huntsville
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
15 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Huntsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Huntsville Rent Report. Huntsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Huntsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Huntsville rents held steady over the past month

Huntsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Huntsville stand at $682 for a one-bedroom apartment and $821 for a two-bedroom. Huntsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Huntsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Huntsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Huntsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Huntsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Huntsville's median two-bedroom rent of $821 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Huntsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Huntsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Huntsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

