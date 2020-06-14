Apartment List
/
AL
/
huntsville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL with garage

Huntsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Addison Park Apts
19 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$970
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Huntsville
23 Units Available
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$983
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1415 sqft
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Ashbury Woods Apartments
21 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1366 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
18 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
29 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$941
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hampton Falls Apartments
2 Units Available
Hampton Falls
1000 Hampton Fall Blvd, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$842
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton Falls apartments in Hampton Cove are nestled at the foot of Monte Sano Mountain, located just minutes away from downtown Huntsville, the medical district and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Hampton Cove.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$901
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1332 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
5 Units Available
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Convenient to Westbury Square and Rosies Shopping Plaza, this community offers residents a pet-friendly environment along with a pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature open kitchens, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
115 NOBLE DRIVE
115 Noble Drive Southeast, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Home for lease. Short term lease available. Nature Lovers Delight--with a great view of the city! Beautifully decorated, stocked with extra bedding, towels and dishes. All small appliances and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest
3721 Jamestown Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1810 sqft
Gorgeous 1,446 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances, single car garage, and a large back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
3260 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Spacious 2-story 3,260 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26044 Valley Ridge Road
26044 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1950 sqft
26044 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26044 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Valleybrook
1 Unit Available
226 Valleyside Drive
226 Valleyside Drive Northeast, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1294 sqft
226 Valleyside Drive - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located conveniently to shopping, restaurants, Redstone, Research, A&M College. Home is in excellent condition with huge eat-in Kitchen and one-car garage. New carpet, new paint.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2608 Pansy Street
2608 Pansy Street Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
2608 Pansy Street - Located in the medical district, a beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3011 Love Avenue
3011 Love Avenue Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1075 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath brick home Great Location! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom full brick home in Huntsville! Wood floors, lots of natural light, and spacious back yard perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26140 Valley Ridge Rd
26140 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
26140 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26140 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
City Guide for Huntsville, AL

Hey there. Home to some of the nation’s most sophisticated aerospace operations, the legendary Redstone Arsenal, and an incredible population; Huntsville is a booming, über-modern city that just might be perfect for you. Sound spiffy? Just take note of the following Qs and As and we’ll have you ready for takeoff in a jiffy …

Outsiders with preconceived notions about what life’s like in Alabama are invariably surprised by Huntsville. All of the major U.S. missile defense/aerospace corporations (Boeing, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin, among others) operate within the city, while the Redstone Arsenal army base houses the Missile Defense Agency, the Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Material Command. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Huntsville, AL

Huntsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Huntsville 1 BedroomsHuntsville 2 BedroomsHuntsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntsville 3 BedroomsHuntsville Accessible Apartments
Huntsville Apartments with BalconyHuntsville Apartments with GarageHuntsville Apartments with GymHuntsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntsville Apartments with Parking
Huntsville Apartments with PoolHuntsville Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHuntsville Luxury PlacesHuntsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, TNMadison, ALTullahoma, TNCullman, ALGadsden, AL
Decatur, ALAthens, ALManchester, TNHarvest, AL
Warrior, ALPulaski, TNFlorence, ALJasper, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University