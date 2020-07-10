AL
92 Luxury Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Addison Park Apts
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$990
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$819
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1249 sqft
Great location, close to I-565, Huntsville International Airport, and Marshall Space Flight Center. Apartments feature washer/dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded lighting. Community offers 24-hour fitness center and sauna, tennis courts, and a playground.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Downtown Huntsville
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$799
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Convenient to Westbury Square and Rosies Shopping Plaza, this community offers residents a pet-friendly environment along with a pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature open kitchens, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Falls Apartments
Hampton Falls
1000 Hampton Fall Blvd, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$812
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1440 sqft
Hampton Falls apartments in Hampton Cove are nestled at the foot of Monte Sano Mountain, located just minutes away from downtown Huntsville, the medical district and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Hampton Cove.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Providence Ridge Apartments
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$894
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1225 sqft
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Ashbury Woods Apartments
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
108 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Halsey Ave
1301 Halsey Avenue Northeast, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A quaint tree bedroom one bath single family house in Five Points - A quaint three bedroom one bath single family house on a large lot in the Newson Fairview neighborhood of Five Points. Easy access to the hospital district and downtown Huntsville.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Club View Drive
2017 Club View Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1490 sqft
2017CVD - Come view this full brick home complete with a huge covered deck for you to entertain outdoors! This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths with refinished wood floors and a Bonus Room.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11313 Mountaincrest Drive
11313 Mountaincrest Dr SE, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2100 sqft
11313 Mountaincrest Drive - Beautiful Tri-level home in desirable Hilltop Estates located in South Huntsville. 4 large bedrooms 2 full and 1 half bath. Large family room with fireplace.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Valleybrook
226 Valleyside Drive
226 Valleyside Drive Northeast, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1294 sqft
226 Valleyside Drive - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located conveniently to shopping, restaurants, Redstone, Research, A&M College. Home is in excellent condition with huge eat-in Kitchen and one-car garage. New carpet, new paint.

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
3204 Whitesburg Drive
3204 Whitesburg Dr SW, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1619 sqft
Move-In Ready as of August 1st! Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Huntsville.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Crestline Rd
1002 Crestline Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath 1000 sf - Property Id: 284512 3 BDRM, 1 BATH 1000 SQ FT 1003 Crestline Rd NW, Huntsville, AL is a single family home that contains 1000sq ft and was built in 1952. It contains 1 bathroom.

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest
3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
Gorgeous 1139 sf home with 4 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2746 Deford Mill Road
2746 Deford Mill Road Southeast, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2740 sqft
Fabulous 4bd/3ba home in Hampton Cove - Fabulous 4 bed room 3 bath home in Hampton Cove. Hard wood floors in the main living area. The master suite has a large walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and separate vanities.

Last updated July 9 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
6105 Sandia Boulevard Northwest
6105 Sandia Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville, AL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2-story home in Huntsville, AL. This property offers2,057 sf ft with 5 bedrooms and 3 bath. Features include hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, covered deck area, and a spacious fenced in backyard.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Promenade at River Landing
227 Falling Waters
227 Falling Water Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1228 sqft
227 Falling Waters - Welcome home to 227 Falling Waters. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan, lots of natural light and a court yard. The home has a two car garage.
Rent Report
Huntsville

July 2020 Huntsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Huntsville Rent Report. Huntsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Huntsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Huntsville rents held steady over the past month

Huntsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Huntsville stand at $682 for a one-bedroom apartment and $821 for a two-bedroom. Huntsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Huntsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Huntsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Huntsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Huntsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Huntsville's median two-bedroom rent of $821 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Huntsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Huntsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Huntsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

