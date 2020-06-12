/
cullman
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Cullman, AL📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
Kensington Station
124 Birmingham St, Cullman, AL
2 Bedrooms
$769
1078 sqft
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle and city convenience, Kensington Station Town Homes is the place you want to be. Ideally located on Birmingham Street and Hwy.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1528 Peachtree LN NW
1528 Peachtree Ln NW, Cullman, AL
Studio
$450
210 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT. Utilities and Internet included! New flooring and paint with the signing of a 12 month lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cullman rentals listed on Apartment List is $730.
Some of the colleges located in the Cullman area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, and Oakwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cullman from include Birmingham, Huntsville, Hoover, Madison, and Vestavia Hills.
