Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3606 North 41st Street - 1

3606 North 41st Street · (414) 982-7086
Location

3606 North 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53216
Roosevelt Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Property Information

Subdivision Name: JOHN HUNHOLZ
Living Sq. Ft: 2,092
Ground Floor Sq. Ft: 1,060
Building Sq. Ft: 3,100
# of Units: 2
# of Stories: 2

Price includes water

Parking & Garage Information
Parking Type: Detached Garage
Garage/Parking Sq. Ft: 480
Garage / Carport Type: Detached
Lot Information
# of Buildings: 1
Land Sq. Ft: 4,640
Legal Lot Number: 23
Legal Block Number: 2
Municipality Name: CITY OF MILWAUKEE
Land Use Code: Duplex
Acres: 0.1065
Zoning Code: RT2
County Use Description: TWO FAMILY RESIDENTIAL
Spacious 2 bedroom lower duplex for immediate occupation. Close to buses and shops. Good schools and local library. Nice location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 North 41st Street - 1 have any available units?
3606 North 41st Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 North 41st Street - 1 have?
Some of 3606 North 41st Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 North 41st Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3606 North 41st Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 North 41st Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3606 North 41st Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 3606 North 41st Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3606 North 41st Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3606 North 41st Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 North 41st Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 North 41st Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3606 North 41st Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3606 North 41st Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3606 North 41st Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 North 41st Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 North 41st Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
