1812 E Lafayette Plaza

Located between Prospect and Brady, this beautiful two bedroom condo is ready for move-in now and within a short distance to shopping, area grocery stores, and lots of local eateries. This beauty includes 2 underground heated parking spots, fitness center access, in-unit laundry, small balcony (gas grill allowed) with great city views, and large pantry. This open concept kitchen has spacious breakfast bar with views into the living and dining areas. Lots of closet space in both bedrooms with the master bath having stand-up shower, tub, and duel sinks for plenty of prep space. One small dog welcome with added one time non-refundable fee plus $50/month added fee. No smoking. Water included. Online application with background checks required for anyone over 18. 12 month lease minimum. Property Criteria: (1) Verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount. (2) Credit score of 600+ (3) Good standing rental history. (No Evictions and/or Unlawful Detainers) (4) No outstanding balance for utilities