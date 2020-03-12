All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:33 PM

1812 E Lafayette Plaza

1812 East Lafayette Place · (414) 458-2471
Location

1812 East Lafayette Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Located between Prospect and Brady, this beautiful two bedroom condo is ready for move-in now and within a short distance to shopping, area grocery stores, and lots of local eateries. This beauty includes 2 underground heated parking spots, fitness center access, in-unit laundry, small balcony (gas grill allowed) with great city views, and large pantry. This open concept kitchen has spacious breakfast bar with views into the living and dining areas. Lots of closet space in both bedrooms with the master bath having stand-up shower, tub, and duel sinks for plenty of prep space. One small dog welcome with added one time non-refundable fee plus $50/month added fee. No smoking. Water included. Online application with background checks required for anyone over 18. 12 month lease minimum. Property Criteria: (1) Verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount. (2) Credit score of 600+ (3) Good standing rental history. (No Evictions and/or Unlawful Detainers) (4) No outstanding balance for utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 E Lafayette Plaza have any available units?
1812 E Lafayette Plaza has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 E Lafayette Plaza have?
Some of 1812 E Lafayette Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 E Lafayette Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1812 E Lafayette Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 E Lafayette Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 E Lafayette Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 1812 E Lafayette Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 1812 E Lafayette Plaza does offer parking.
Does 1812 E Lafayette Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 E Lafayette Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 E Lafayette Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 1812 E Lafayette Plaza has a pool.
Does 1812 E Lafayette Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1812 E Lafayette Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 E Lafayette Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 E Lafayette Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
