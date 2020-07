Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport smoke-free community

Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We are offering virtual tours over the phone during normal office hours and 24/7 on our website! Thank you for helping us keep our community safe and healthy!

Thunderbird Village is a private resort-like retreat nestled among trees and greenery. You will have the luxury of being on the banks of the Burnt Bridge Creek and near the Discovery Trail while taking advantage of our outstanding

amenities and spacious floor plans.



*We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports pursuant RCW 59.18.