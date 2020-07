Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed

Surround yourself with style, comfort and convenience at Silver Oak Apartments, Vancouver's address of choice. Discover spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offering an ideal combination of renovated interiors, superb location and resort-style amenities. With the Westfield Vancouver Mall, parks and major transportation routes just minutes away, Silver Oak's location is unrivaled.