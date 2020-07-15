All apartments in Vancouver
Vancouver, WA
Passage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:52 AM

Passage

12800 SE 7th St · (360) 205-1323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA 98683
Cascade Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A7 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit C3 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit A3 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit E3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Passage.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
internet access
Passage Apartments in Vancouver, Washington is how apartment living should be -plush, supremely comfortable and social, with make-your-life-easier services. Ideally located in the heart of the Mill Plain area, where you can walk to the hottest shops, restaurants, the Ctran, and of course, Starbucks. From the inside, you'll see a classic, sophisticated style in the European cabinets, refinished counter tops, and black updated appliances. Enjoy our community amenities by obtaining a summer glow poolside, relax in the courtyard, or interact on your favorite social media sites in the Resident Lounge! What's more, you can count on Passage Apartments' friendly and helpful team to deliver the signature Avenue5 service experience. Here, our goal is simple, yet bold: help you get the apartment you want and making sure you're happy long after you move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Passage have any available units?
Passage has 5 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Passage have?
Some of Passage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Passage currently offering any rent specials?
Passage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Passage pet-friendly?
Yes, Passage is pet friendly.
Does Passage offer parking?
Yes, Passage offers parking.
Does Passage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Passage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Passage have a pool?
Yes, Passage has a pool.
Does Passage have accessible units?
Yes, Passage has accessible units.
Does Passage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Passage has units with dishwashers.
