Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub microwave oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport hot tub internet access

Passage Apartments in Vancouver, Washington is how apartment living should be -plush, supremely comfortable and social, with make-your-life-easier services. Ideally located in the heart of the Mill Plain area, where you can walk to the hottest shops, restaurants, the Ctran, and of course, Starbucks. From the inside, you'll see a classic, sophisticated style in the European cabinets, refinished counter tops, and black updated appliances. Enjoy our community amenities by obtaining a summer glow poolside, relax in the courtyard, or interact on your favorite social media sites in the Resident Lounge! What's more, you can count on Passage Apartments' friendly and helpful team to deliver the signature Avenue5 service experience. Here, our goal is simple, yet bold: help you get the apartment you want and making sure you're happy long after you move in.