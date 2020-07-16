All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

775 SE Fairwinds Loop

775 Southeast Fairwind Loop · (360) 448-2851 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

775 Southeast Fairwind Loop, Vancouver, WA 98661
Columbia Way

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 775 SE Fairwinds Loop · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Columbia Shores Condo Master on Main - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851

This 3 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condo at Columbia Shores was built in 2001 and offers members only access to the private clubhouse, pool, fitness center and more.

Located steps from the 5 mile Columbia River Renaissance Trail, Beaches Restaurant and McMenamins on the Columbia.

Main level master suite with walk in closet, master bath with granite counters and tile floors.

Great room concept with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, french doors, air conditioning and outdoor patio.

Kitchen with granite counters, tile floors, range, built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, pantry and built in desk.

Second level with additional bedrooms, guest bath with granite counters and tile floor.

Main level laundry closet includes washer and dryer.

Single car garage.

Private and secure, fully equipped club house with pool, hot tub, fitness center, outdoor bbq and more.

Tenant pays all utilities, HOA pays garbage.

A must see!!! Call 360-448-2851 for your personal tour today.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant over the age of 18
Cleaning Fee: $500.00 non refundable
Refundable Security Deposit

(RLNE3342348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 SE Fairwinds Loop have any available units?
775 SE Fairwinds Loop has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 SE Fairwinds Loop have?
Some of 775 SE Fairwinds Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 SE Fairwinds Loop currently offering any rent specials?
775 SE Fairwinds Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 SE Fairwinds Loop pet-friendly?
No, 775 SE Fairwinds Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 775 SE Fairwinds Loop offer parking?
Yes, 775 SE Fairwinds Loop offers parking.
Does 775 SE Fairwinds Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 775 SE Fairwinds Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 SE Fairwinds Loop have a pool?
Yes, 775 SE Fairwinds Loop has a pool.
Does 775 SE Fairwinds Loop have accessible units?
No, 775 SE Fairwinds Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 775 SE Fairwinds Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 SE Fairwinds Loop has units with dishwashers.
