5360 NE 83rd Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

** MAKE THIS 3bd/2.5ba HOME YOURS ** - Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Large Living Room, Master with large walk in closet, Kitchen with hardwood floors, Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Washer & Dryer set, GFA, Patio, Fenced yard/landscaped & attached Single Car Garage. Located near Vancouver Mall, shopping, movie theater, restaurants, and the bus line. No Pets. No Smoking on property.



Rent: $1650; Security Deposit: $1500; Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $450; Processing Fee (Non-refundable): $150; Tenant responsible for all utilities and backyard maintenance. Term: One year lease.

(RLNE2444281)