All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like 5360 NE 83rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
5360 NE 83rd Place
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

5360 NE 83rd Place

5360 Northeast 83rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5360 Northeast 83rd Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98662
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
** MAKE THIS 3bd/2.5ba HOME YOURS ** - Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Large Living Room, Master with large walk in closet, Kitchen with hardwood floors, Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Washer & Dryer set, GFA, Patio, Fenced yard/landscaped & attached Single Car Garage. Located near Vancouver Mall, shopping, movie theater, restaurants, and the bus line. No Pets. No Smoking on property.

Rent: $1650; Security Deposit: $1500; Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $450; Processing Fee (Non-refundable): $150; Tenant responsible for all utilities and backyard maintenance. Term: One year lease.
-----
Square footage displayed is approximate and may vary slightly. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, features and specials are subject to change without notice. Photos may be of a similar unit.

View our website for current availability: www.PropertiesWest360.com

(RLNE2444281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5360 NE 83rd Place have any available units?
5360 NE 83rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5360 NE 83rd Place have?
Some of 5360 NE 83rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5360 NE 83rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
5360 NE 83rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5360 NE 83rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 5360 NE 83rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 5360 NE 83rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 5360 NE 83rd Place offers parking.
Does 5360 NE 83rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5360 NE 83rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5360 NE 83rd Place have a pool?
No, 5360 NE 83rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 5360 NE 83rd Place have accessible units?
No, 5360 NE 83rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5360 NE 83rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5360 NE 83rd Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St
Vancouver, WA 98665
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr
Vancouver, WA 98683
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98665
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place
Vancouver, WA 98660
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98662
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St
Vancouver, WA 98686
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98665
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave
Vancouver, WA 98663

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly Places
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkNorth ImageEsther Short
Bagley DownsBenningtonLandover Sharmel
Rose VillageOgden

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University