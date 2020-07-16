All apartments in Vancouver
2602 NE 131st Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

2602 NE 131st Ct

2602 Northeast 131st Court · (360) 949-6986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2602 Northeast 131st Court, Vancouver, WA 98684
Landover - Sharmel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2602 NE 131st Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2602 NE 131st Ct Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Luxury Home. Great Location. - Luxury home in the desirable Woodridge development in Vancouver. This home features a granite kitchen, custom cabinets with stainless appliances all built with the craftsmanship of the areas top custom home builder, upgraded carpet and hardwood floor.
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Large Loft Area. Slab Granite throughout, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood/Tile Floors. 9 ft. Ceilings on Main, Vaulted Master Suite with walkin in shower and walk in closet. Laundry on second floor. Covered Patio, Fenced Yard and 2 Car Garage.

This home has A/C.

Pets are allowed in this unit.

By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by Pacific NW Land, LLC. Please click on the link or paste into your browser the following address :

www.pnwland.com

Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.

Pacific NW Land, LLC. is a Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features/ Square Footage listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any misrepresentation in this description.

Rental Terms
• Rent: $1,995.00
• Application Fee: $35
• Security Deposit: $1,995.00
• Available 10/21/19

Pet Policy
• Cats allowed
• Dogs allowed

(RLNE4141521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 NE 131st Ct have any available units?
2602 NE 131st Ct has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 NE 131st Ct have?
Some of 2602 NE 131st Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 NE 131st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2602 NE 131st Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 NE 131st Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 NE 131st Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2602 NE 131st Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2602 NE 131st Ct offers parking.
Does 2602 NE 131st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 NE 131st Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 NE 131st Ct have a pool?
No, 2602 NE 131st Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2602 NE 131st Ct have accessible units?
No, 2602 NE 131st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 NE 131st Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 NE 131st Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
