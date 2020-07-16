Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2602 NE 131st Ct Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Luxury Home. Great Location. - Luxury home in the desirable Woodridge development in Vancouver. This home features a granite kitchen, custom cabinets with stainless appliances all built with the craftsmanship of the areas top custom home builder, upgraded carpet and hardwood floor.

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Large Loft Area. Slab Granite throughout, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood/Tile Floors. 9 ft. Ceilings on Main, Vaulted Master Suite with walkin in shower and walk in closet. Laundry on second floor. Covered Patio, Fenced Yard and 2 Car Garage.



This home has A/C.



Pets are allowed in this unit.



By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by Pacific NW Land, LLC. Please click on the link or paste into your browser the following address :



www.pnwland.com



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



Pacific NW Land, LLC. is a Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features/ Square Footage listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any misrepresentation in this description.



Rental Terms

• Rent: $1,995.00

• Application Fee: $35

• Security Deposit: $1,995.00

• Available 10/21/19



Pet Policy

• Cats allowed

• Dogs allowed



(RLNE4141521)