Vancouver, WA
1548 SE Cutter Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1548 SE Cutter Lane

1548 Southeast Cutter Lane · (360) 892-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1548 Southeast Cutter Lane, Vancouver, WA 98661
Columbia Way

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1548 SE Cutter Lane · Avail. Jul 15

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
1548 SE Cutter Lane Available 07/15/20 Resort Style Living at the Northwynd Condos near the Columbia River Waterfront! - What else can I say about this condo other than Location, Location, Location! Imagine life right on the waterfront with resort style amenities including a clubhouse, pool, work out center, business center and quick freeway access to either Portland or to Highway 14!

Your condo features direct garage entry into your unit as well as a separate front entry for guests. This excellent floor plan includes a "great room" concept with gourmet kitchen featuring white cabinets along with a convenient island and built-in desk. The living room fireplace, track lighting and an outside veranda/deck to enjoy.

The master bedroom includes a private bath with double sinks, large shower, and double closets. 3rd bedroom in the lower level or use as your office. All appliances are including washer/dryer are included! 2 pets up to 40 lbs. are allowed.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is perfectly located in the desirable neighborhood surrounding Columbia River which hosts such eateries as Beaches, McMenamins, and Who Song and Larry's. It is also just a hop, skip, and jump away from the new Grand Central Shopping Center featuring businesses such as Fred Meyer, The Rock Wood Fired Pizza, Red Robin, and Thatcher's Coffee. Come enjoy the great NW lifestyle at it's best! JP

School District: Vancouver (www.vansd.org)

*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.

(RLNE2260024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 SE Cutter Lane have any available units?
1548 SE Cutter Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1548 SE Cutter Lane have?
Some of 1548 SE Cutter Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 SE Cutter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1548 SE Cutter Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 SE Cutter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1548 SE Cutter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 1548 SE Cutter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1548 SE Cutter Lane does offer parking.
Does 1548 SE Cutter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 SE Cutter Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 SE Cutter Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1548 SE Cutter Lane has a pool.
Does 1548 SE Cutter Lane have accessible units?
No, 1548 SE Cutter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 SE Cutter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 SE Cutter Lane has units with dishwashers.
