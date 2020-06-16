Amenities

1548 SE Cutter Lane Available 07/15/20 Resort Style Living at the Northwynd Condos near the Columbia River Waterfront! - What else can I say about this condo other than Location, Location, Location! Imagine life right on the waterfront with resort style amenities including a clubhouse, pool, work out center, business center and quick freeway access to either Portland or to Highway 14!



Your condo features direct garage entry into your unit as well as a separate front entry for guests. This excellent floor plan includes a "great room" concept with gourmet kitchen featuring white cabinets along with a convenient island and built-in desk. The living room fireplace, track lighting and an outside veranda/deck to enjoy.



The master bedroom includes a private bath with double sinks, large shower, and double closets. 3rd bedroom in the lower level or use as your office. All appliances are including washer/dryer are included! 2 pets up to 40 lbs. are allowed.



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is perfectly located in the desirable neighborhood surrounding Columbia River which hosts such eateries as Beaches, McMenamins, and Who Song and Larry's. It is also just a hop, skip, and jump away from the new Grand Central Shopping Center featuring businesses such as Fred Meyer, The Rock Wood Fired Pizza, Red Robin, and Thatcher's Coffee. Come enjoy the great NW lifestyle at it's best! JP



School District: Vancouver (www.vansd.org)



*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.



