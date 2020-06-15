Amenities

11900 SE 5th Street Available 04/05/20 Completely Remodeled Cascade Park Duplex for Rent - 11900 SE 5th St - We are pleased to offer this completely remodeled/updated duplex in Cascade Park for rent, available in early April 2020. This lovely duplex unit offers 944 square feet of space, and features:



* 2 bedrooms

* 1 bathroom (remodeled/updated)

* Living room w/ new LVT wood flooring & fireplace

* Updated Kitchen w/ painted cabinets, new Formica counters

* New flooring throughout

* Remodeled kitchen & bathroom

* New interior paint

* Attached single car garage

* Front / back yard

* Patio

* Water & Sewer included in rent

* Near Cinetopia, shopping, restaurants, & freeways in Cascade Park



This home is located in the Evergreen School District and is within the boundaries of the following schools:

High School: Mt. View

Middle School: Wy East

Elementary: Crestline



This beautifully updated duplex will not be available for long, so contact Premier Property Management, Inc. today to schedule a showing!!! Showings are available Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30, simply call 360-546-1554.



**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



* Available dates listed above are tentative and do NOT reflect actual move in dates



Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.



Lease Terms:

Twelve (12) Month residential agreement required.



Security Deposit Terms: $1150

$300.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



*Pet Terms:

This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).

There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



