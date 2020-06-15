All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like 11900 SE 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
11900 SE 5th Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:33 PM

11900 SE 5th Street

11900 Southeast 5th Street · (360) 546-1554 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Cascade Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11900 Southeast 5th Street, Vancouver, WA 98683
Cascade Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11900 SE 5th Street · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11900 SE 5th Street Available 04/05/20 Completely Remodeled Cascade Park Duplex for Rent - 11900 SE 5th St - We are pleased to offer this completely remodeled/updated duplex in Cascade Park for rent, available in early April 2020. This lovely duplex unit offers 944 square feet of space, and features:

* 2 bedrooms
* 1 bathroom (remodeled/updated)
* Living room w/ new LVT wood flooring & fireplace
* Updated Kitchen w/ painted cabinets, new Formica counters
* New flooring throughout
* Remodeled kitchen & bathroom
* New interior paint
* Attached single car garage
* Front / back yard
* Patio
* Water & Sewer included in rent
* Near Cinetopia, shopping, restaurants, & freeways in Cascade Park

This home is located in the Evergreen School District and is within the boundaries of the following schools:
High School: Mt. View
Middle School: Wy East
Elementary: Crestline

This beautifully updated duplex will not be available for long, so contact Premier Property Management, Inc. today to schedule a showing!!! Showings are available Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30, simply call 360-546-1554.

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

* Available dates listed above are tentative and do NOT reflect actual move in dates

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.

Lease Terms:
Twelve (12) Month residential agreement required.

Security Deposit Terms: $1150
$300.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

*Pet Terms:
This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).
There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE4367418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11900 SE 5th Street have any available units?
11900 SE 5th Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 11900 SE 5th Street have?
Some of 11900 SE 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11900 SE 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11900 SE 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11900 SE 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11900 SE 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11900 SE 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11900 SE 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 11900 SE 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11900 SE 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11900 SE 5th Street have a pool?
No, 11900 SE 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11900 SE 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 11900 SE 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11900 SE 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11900 SE 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11900 SE 5th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98684
Passage
12800 SE 7th St
Vancouver, WA 98683
Erica Village
1115 NE 105th St
Vancouver, WA 98685
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98661
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98682
Parc Central
2600 T St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98682

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Dog Friendly Apartments
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity