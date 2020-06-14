Apartment List
139 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, WA with garage

Des Moines apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
21614 29th Avenue South Unit 3
21614 29th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
860 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redondo
1 Unit Available
1117 S 274th Pl.
1117 South 274th Place, Des Moines, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
3600 sqft
263- $500 MOVE IN SPECIAL Breathtaking Views of the Puget Sound!! - Magnificent custom home overlooking the Sound and Poverty Bay at Redondo .

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
24307 24th Ave S
24307 24th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
100% Remodeled Manufactured Home for Rent - Fully remodeled home with new appliances. Has a washer and dryer hook up. Two car garage with a shop. Close to freeways and airport. Utilities are not included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
2329 Kent Des Moines Road
2329 South Kent Des Moines Road, Des Moines, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
Wonderful 5-bedroom house located minutes from downtown Des Moines, Redondo Beach and Marina, and SeaTac Airport.
Results within 1 mile of Des Moines
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
703 S 304th Street
703 South 304th Street, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1400 sqft
A Must See - Beautiful 3 Bed Rambler - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,283.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,283.00 Admin Fee: $250.
Results within 5 miles of Des Moines
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
55 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
873 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Lakes
21 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northeast Tacoma
22 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Kent
3 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,379
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Waterbury Park
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1125 sqft
Celebrate the natural beauty of the Puget Sound area when you come home to Waterbury Park Apartments in Federal Way.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,492
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Tukwila Urban Center
79 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,385
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1100 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
City Guide for Des Moines, WA

Trying to find an apartment for rent in Des Moines, Washington? Well, it's a good thing you've landed on this page, because we've got all the tips and tricks to renting, living, and general enjoyment in the little city of Des Moines.

Situated on the east shore of the Puget Sound, halfway between Tacoma and Seattle, Des Moines is a waterfront city with some of the luckiest residents in the country. The people of Des Moines get to enjoy fishing the cold waters of the Puget Sound, strolling along the boardwalk at Redondo Beach, shopping for the freshest groceries at the waterside farmer's market, as well as exploring the steep ravine of the forested Saltwater State Park at the southern edge of town. And, when it comes to property rentals, local residents have many options to choose from. Hobbs, for instance, has everything from low cost studio apartments to luxury lofts, townhomes, and rental homes, many with great views, and all just a mile or two away from a lovely waterfront. Apartment rental rates range from about $600 for an inexpensive studio apartment to over $1,200 for a luxury rental near the waterfront. Most rental homes around here are fairly big, having three bedrooms or more, and can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000.

Need amenities? Well, we've got plenty of them in the apartments around here. It's common for apartments to have long lists amenities, including the usual perks such as a pool, playground, fitness center, business center, courtyard, and laundry facilities. In the expensive places, though, you can get some luxurious extras, such as free tanning, high tech workout equipment, a cozy community area complete with fire pit, a resort-style pool and a sauna.

Pet-friendly pads are everywhere around here. However, the kinds of pets you’re moving with can make the apartment search a little more difficult. Cats and small dogs are welcome just about anywhere, but moving to Des Moines with a 60-pound coon hound or a big ol' Labrador will most certainly be a challenge. Less expensive apartments, townhomes, and rental homes are the places to look for big dogs. Houses for rent by owners are more likely to consider pets on a case-by-case basis, so be sure to tell Sparky to be on his best behavior! At any property rental, you can expect to pay a refundable pet deposit around $500.

That's about all you need to know be a local Des Moinesian-renter. So, pack up that fishing pole and get to it! Good luck and happy hunting.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Des Moines, WA

Des Moines apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

