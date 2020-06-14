139 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, WA with garage

Trying to find an apartment for rent in Des Moines, Washington? Well, it's a good thing you've landed on this page, because we've got all the tips and tricks to renting, living, and general enjoyment in the little city of Des Moines.

Situated on the east shore of the Puget Sound, halfway between Tacoma and Seattle, Des Moines is a waterfront city with some of the luckiest residents in the country. The people of Des Moines get to enjoy fishing the cold waters of the Puget Sound, strolling along the boardwalk at Redondo Beach, shopping for the freshest groceries at the waterside farmer's market, as well as exploring the steep ravine of the forested Saltwater State Park at the southern edge of town. And, when it comes to property rentals, local residents have many options to choose from. Hobbs, for instance, has everything from low cost studio apartments to luxury lofts, townhomes, and rental homes, many with great views, and all just a mile or two away from a lovely waterfront. Apartment rental rates range from about $600 for an inexpensive studio apartment to over $1,200 for a luxury rental near the waterfront. Most rental homes around here are fairly big, having three bedrooms or more, and can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000.

Need amenities? Well, we've got plenty of them in the apartments around here. It's common for apartments to have long lists amenities, including the usual perks such as a pool, playground, fitness center, business center, courtyard, and laundry facilities. In the expensive places, though, you can get some luxurious extras, such as free tanning, high tech workout equipment, a cozy community area complete with fire pit, a resort-style pool and a sauna.

Pet-friendly pads are everywhere around here. However, the kinds of pets you’re moving with can make the apartment search a little more difficult. Cats and small dogs are welcome just about anywhere, but moving to Des Moines with a 60-pound coon hound or a big ol' Labrador will most certainly be a challenge. Less expensive apartments, townhomes, and rental homes are the places to look for big dogs. Houses for rent by owners are more likely to consider pets on a case-by-case basis, so be sure to tell Sparky to be on his best behavior! At any property rental, you can expect to pay a refundable pet deposit around $500.

That's about all you need to know be a local Des Moinesian-renter. So, pack up that fishing pole and get to it! Good luck and happy hunting.

-By Katy Comal