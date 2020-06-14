Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Graham, WA with garage

Graham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Graham
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
South Hill
8 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,174
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Rollingbay
44 Units Available
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18534 97th Ave E
18534 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2152 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 7/6** Modern home with 9 ft ceilings, and open kitchen with pantry. 4 bedrooms plus office, bonus room, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. This home has plenty of room to entertain guests.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18123 97th Ave E
18123 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1638 sqft
Home is ready to move into, 3 Bedroom, Kitchen with Eating space, 2 Car garage, Low maintenance yard, dining room, Living room, in a great location to all shopping and amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
17814 75th Ave E
17814 75th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1064 sqft
Edgewater at South Hill townhome in Puyallup ! 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms and 3 stories. - Multilevel Condo Town-home in Edgewater Townhouse.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
16911 118th Ave Ct E
16911 118th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2229 sqft
16911 118th Ave Ct E Available 07/20/20 Open to Applications - Stunning 3 bd + Office, 2.5 ba, 3 car garage w/ approx.
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Hill
3 Units Available
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
7017 179th St Ct E
7017 179th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2690 sqft
7017 179th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Puyallup 2 Story - Pankella Estates Located close to Frederickson **Please due not disturb tenants. Ask agent for details. 4 bedrooms,2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elk Plain
1 Unit Available
20221 40th Ave E
20221 40th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1382 sqft
20221 40th Ave E Available 06/15/20 Frederickson 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home - Great floor plan includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, garage and big back yard. Great community in quiet neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
12313 158th St Ct E
12313 158th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2461 sqft
12313 158th St Ct E Available 06/17/20 5 bedroom Puyallup Home - This beautiful 5 bedroom home is located in Western Sunset.. The house is 2,461 sq ft, 2.5 bath and large kitchen. Backyard is bordered by woods and home has 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13165 176th Ave E
13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,549
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15916 67th Ave Ct.E
15916 67th Avenue Ct E, Summit View, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2164 sqft
15916 67th Ave Ct.E Available 06/21/20 4 Bedroom Puyallup Rental - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Puyallup. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2164 sq. ft. Bedrooms are large and kitchen looks out on family room and separate dining room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
19632 19th Ave Ct E
19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2655 sqft
19632 19th Ave Ct E Available 07/05/20 Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
1112 200th St Ct E
1112 200th Street Court East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1921 sqft
1112 200th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Pending Application - Stunning 4 bd, 3 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2424 sqft
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
10406 140th Street Court East
10406 140th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1479 sqft
79 Available 04/17/20 Quiet Culdesac, Spacious and Tidy Home - w/s/g included in rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a one-car garage plus parking for two outside.
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
16 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
City Guide for Graham, WA

"Washington my home / Whereever I may roam / This is my land, my native land" From "Washington, My Home" by Helen Davis

Washington is home to the city of Graham, located an hour south of Seattle. And Graham is home to a population has been steadily increasing in the last 10 years. Fortunately (or unfortunately, maybe), this city's traffic and urban sprawl hasn't reached the level of Seattle and other large cities. Mountains and lakes are still very much a part of the landscape here, and you don't have to compete with millions of people on the road. If that sounds like the good life to you, it's time to commence the apartment search. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Graham, WA

Graham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

