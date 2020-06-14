39 Apartments for rent in Graham, WA with garage
"Washington my home / Whereever I may roam / This is my land, my native land" From "Washington, My Home" by Helen Davis
Washington is home to the city of Graham, located an hour south of Seattle. And Graham is home to a population has been steadily increasing in the last 10 years. Fortunately (or unfortunately, maybe), this city's traffic and urban sprawl hasn't reached the level of Seattle and other large cities. Mountains and lakes are still very much a part of the landscape here, and you don't have to compete with millions of people on the road. If that sounds like the good life to you, it's time to commence the apartment search. See more
Graham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.