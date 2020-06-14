Apartment List
/
WA
/
spanaway
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Spanaway, WA with garage

Spanaway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
19632 19th Ave Ct E
19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2655 sqft
19632 19th Ave Ct E Available 07/05/20 Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
1112 200th St Ct E
1112 200th Street Court East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1921 sqft
1112 200th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Pending Application - Stunning 4 bd, 3 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.
Results within 1 mile of Spanaway
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Results within 5 miles of Spanaway
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
16 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lakeview
20 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Parkland
2 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Northeast Lakewood
14 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South End
8 Units Available
Aero
9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
7017 179th St Ct E
7017 179th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2690 sqft
7017 179th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Puyallup 2 Story - Pankella Estates Located close to Frederickson **Please due not disturb tenants. Ask agent for details. 4 bedrooms,2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elk Plain
1 Unit Available
20221 40th Ave E
20221 40th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1382 sqft
20221 40th Ave E Available 06/15/20 Frederickson 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home - Great floor plan includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, garage and big back yard. Great community in quiet neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
17814 75th Ave E
17814 75th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1064 sqft
Edgewater at South Hill townhome in Puyallup ! 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms and 3 stories. - Multilevel Condo Town-home in Edgewater Townhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
120 East 91st St
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1885 sqft
120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
608-118th St S
608 118th Street South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
992 sqft
608-118th St S Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE SOON!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in the heart of Parkland near PLU. Open vaulted ceiling as you walk into the living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15916 67th Ave Ct.E
15916 67th Avenue Ct E, Summit View, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2164 sqft
15916 67th Ave Ct.E Available 06/21/20 4 Bedroom Puyallup Rental - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Puyallup. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2164 sq. ft. Bedrooms are large and kitchen looks out on family room and separate dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW
5709 Mount Tacoma Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
904 sqft
Adorable Lakewood Bungalow - Immaculate Lakewood Bungalow! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms. Generous closets and storage. Cute kitchen. Fenced yard w/ shed and garage! Ready for immediate move in.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
608 113th Street East
608 113th Street East, Parkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1466 sqft
Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 19, 2020. Nice 4bdr/2.5ba unit in quiet, gated community. Gas fireplace, lots of cabinets in kitchen, laundry room upstairs with all bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3/4 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Spanaway
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
West End
58 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Fife
2 Units Available
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New Tacoma
12 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,209
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
City Guide for Spanaway, WA

There's no denying the pop culture pull of Spanaway, Washington. The group Seaweed released an album called "Spanaway," and the town is also mentioned in Neko Case's "The Needle Has Landed."

Located in Pierce County, this unassuming city seems like the type of place you might just glance at as you ride through Pacific Avenue South, but there's plenty that makes it an ideal location to find an apartment for rent. Local attractions include the Spanaway Park, the Classic Golf Club, and the Spanaway Airport. The town is also known for the pros that came out of here, such as Mike Blowers from the MLB, or Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains, or even Derrike Cope, a NASCAR driver. Mostly residential with ample amenities, Stanaway offers plenty of reasons to move right in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spanaway, WA

Spanaway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Spanaway 3 BedroomsSpanaway Apartments with BalconySpanaway Apartments with Garage
Spanaway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpanaway Apartments with ParkingSpanaway Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Spanaway Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpanaway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College