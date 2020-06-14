65 Apartments for rent in Spanaway, WA with garage
There's no denying the pop culture pull of Spanaway, Washington. The group Seaweed released an album called "Spanaway," and the town is also mentioned in Neko Case's "The Needle Has Landed."
Located in Pierce County, this unassuming city seems like the type of place you might just glance at as you ride through Pacific Avenue South, but there's plenty that makes it an ideal location to find an apartment for rent. Local attractions include the Spanaway Park, the Classic Golf Club, and the Spanaway Airport. The town is also known for the pros that came out of here, such as Mike Blowers from the MLB, or Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains, or even Derrike Cope, a NASCAR driver. Mostly residential with ample amenities, Stanaway offers plenty of reasons to move right in. See more
Spanaway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.