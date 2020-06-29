932 S. Jackson Ave

Amenities

932 S. Jackson Avenue- $3300 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Tacoma home is its own get away! Home is over 3000 sq ft and monthly rent amount is $3300. On the main floor, wood floors cover the living room, dining room, kitchen area and two bedrooms. The master bedroom has a bathroom attached and walks out to the back deck which has a breath taking view of the sound! An extra bathroom sits right outside of the second bedroom. Walking downstairs you'll have a larger family room/basement area with both an extra bedroom and an office space next to the garage. In between those will be a utility room with a stand up shower and a half bath attached. W/D included. A ton of extra room for parking. Two car garage in front with driveway space. Extended driveway in the back runs along the side of the house and in front of the back deck. A Tennis/Basketball court sits in the back of the property as well.



Main floor Fireplace is noted under prohibited usage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5467719)