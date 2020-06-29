All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

932 S. Jackson Ave

932 South Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

932 South Jackson Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98465
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
932 S. Jackson Avenue- $3300 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Tacoma home is its own get away! Home is over 3000 sq ft and monthly rent amount is $3300. On the main floor, wood floors cover the living room, dining room, kitchen area and two bedrooms. The master bedroom has a bathroom attached and walks out to the back deck which has a breath taking view of the sound! An extra bathroom sits right outside of the second bedroom. Walking downstairs you'll have a larger family room/basement area with both an extra bedroom and an office space next to the garage. In between those will be a utility room with a stand up shower and a half bath attached. W/D included. A ton of extra room for parking. Two car garage in front with driveway space. Extended driveway in the back runs along the side of the house and in front of the back deck. A Tennis/Basketball court sits in the back of the property as well.

Main floor Fireplace is noted under prohibited usage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 S. Jackson Ave have any available units?
932 S. Jackson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 S. Jackson Ave have?
Some of 932 S. Jackson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 S. Jackson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
932 S. Jackson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 S. Jackson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 932 S. Jackson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 932 S. Jackson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 932 S. Jackson Ave offers parking.
Does 932 S. Jackson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 S. Jackson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 S. Jackson Ave have a pool?
No, 932 S. Jackson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 932 S. Jackson Ave have accessible units?
No, 932 S. Jackson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 932 S. Jackson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 S. Jackson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
