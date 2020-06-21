All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

910 South 56th Street

Location

910 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath duplex in East-side Tacoma. Easy access to shopping and minutes away from the freeway.
Fully fenced yard with additional storage located outside.
Brand new carpet and all appliances included.

Rent - $1150.00 per month
Water/Trash- $75.00 per month
Total payment to Owner per month - $1225

Electric in Tenants name.

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider
www.govista.net

Property address is:

910 S. 56th St. Unit B
Tacoma, WA 98408

Thank you for your interest in this rental home. You may stop by and view it at your convenience. There is a Rently lockbox on the door for self viewing.

This home is equipped with a self-service showing box. Simply visit the property, call or TEXT the number on the red & white sign and follow the automated instructions to get a code to the key box on the door. Please make sure all lights are turned off, door is locked and the key is placed back in the box when you are finished.

Please call 253-881-3045 if you have any further questions.

If you would like to apply for the home, please visit our website at www.govista.net

Vista Property Management
PO Box 73144
Puyallup, WA 98373

Email: patrice@govista.net

SORRY NO PETS

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

