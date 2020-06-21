910 South 56th Street

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath duplex in East-side Tacoma. Easy access to shopping and minutes away from the freeway.

Fully fenced yard with additional storage located outside.

Brand new carpet and all appliances included.



Rent - $1150.00 per month

Water/Trash- $75.00 per month

Total payment to Owner per month - $1225



Electric in Tenants name.



Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

www.govista.net



Property address is:



910 S. 56th St. Unit B

Tacoma, WA 98408



Thank you for your interest in this rental home. You may stop by and view it at your convenience. There is a Rently lockbox on the door for self viewing.



This home is equipped with a self-service showing box. Simply visit the property, call or TEXT the number on the red & white sign and follow the automated instructions to get a code to the key box on the door. Please make sure all lights are turned off, door is locked and the key is placed back in the box when you are finished.



Please call 253-881-3045 if you have any further questions.



If you would like to apply for the home, please visit our website at www.govista.net



Vista Property Management

PO Box 73144

Puyallup, WA 98373



Email: patrice@govista.net



SORRY NO PETS



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.