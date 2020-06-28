Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range Property Amenities parking garage

8645 S Park Ave, 3 bdrm 1 bath, $1595 discounted rent - Rambler style 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, Freshly painted interior and New Carpet! Dish washer, range, ref and W/D. Home sits on a large corner lot with a Large fully fenced back yard, large storage shed and a attached garage. Gas forced air furnace. No pets please. BASE rent of $1695 will be discounted to $1595 if ALL monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $1600 Security Deposit



Screening fee of $40 each per adult over the age of eighteen.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call Sandco Properties at (253) 475-4557. You can also visit us at 5046 S. M St. Tacoma, WA (Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weekends by appointment only) or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us, view our rental criteria and more!



nearby schools:

Birney elementary

Baker Middle

Lincoln High



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes ... 1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to

vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx



No Pets Allowed



