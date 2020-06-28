All apartments in Tacoma
8645 S Park Ave

8645 South Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8645 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

8645 S Park Ave, 3 bdrm 1 bath, $1595 discounted rent - Rambler style 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, Freshly painted interior and New Carpet! Dish washer, range, ref and W/D. Home sits on a large corner lot with a Large fully fenced back yard, large storage shed and a attached garage. Gas forced air furnace. No pets please. BASE rent of $1695 will be discounted to $1595 if ALL monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $1600 Security Deposit

Screening fee of $40 each per adult over the age of eighteen.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call Sandco Properties at (253) 475-4557. You can also visit us at 5046 S. M St. Tacoma, WA (Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weekends by appointment only) or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us, view our rental criteria and more!

nearby schools:
Birney elementary
Baker Middle
Lincoln High

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes ... 1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to
vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4236489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 S Park Ave have any available units?
8645 S Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 8645 S Park Ave have?
Some of 8645 S Park Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8645 S Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8645 S Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 S Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8645 S Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 8645 S Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8645 S Park Ave offers parking.
Does 8645 S Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8645 S Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 S Park Ave have a pool?
No, 8645 S Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8645 S Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 8645 S Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 S Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8645 S Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
