Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:56 PM

841 East 50th Street

841 East 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

841 East 50th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Snatch up this cozy and refreshed Two Bed/Two Bath Private Home conveniently located in Tacoma's quiet Eastside neighborhood - Available Now! Washer and dryer in-home, off-street driveway parking, and a private backyard, peaceful street, and convenience to I-5 make this home a perfect choice! Also, the home lives much larger than a typical 2-bedroom, as you enjoy plenty of storage space in an additional attic / loft space!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome w/ additional pet deposit & pet rent.

Application Fee: $30 credit check per person. All prospective residents over the age of 18 must apply.

Lease Term: 12 months

Property Address: 841 East 50th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98404

You can reach us via text directly at (253) 238-6298 or email us at leads+5428@tenantturnermail.com.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/newdoorpropertymanagement

Rental Criteria Includes: - Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. - Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. - Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership. - The security deposit is based on final credit approval. - First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month's rent under certain conditions. - Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent. - We do not accept portable screening reports - Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio. New Door Property Management Equal Opportunity Housing (253) 238-6298.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 East 50th Street have any available units?
841 East 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 East 50th Street have?
Some of 841 East 50th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
841 East 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 East 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 841 East 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 841 East 50th Street offers parking.
Does 841 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 East 50th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 East 50th Street have a pool?
No, 841 East 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 841 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 841 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 841 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 East 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
