Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Snatch up this cozy and refreshed Two Bed/Two Bath Private Home conveniently located in Tacoma's quiet Eastside neighborhood - Available Now! Washer and dryer in-home, off-street driveway parking, and a private backyard, peaceful street, and convenience to I-5 make this home a perfect choice! Also, the home lives much larger than a typical 2-bedroom, as you enjoy plenty of storage space in an additional attic / loft space!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Pets welcome w/ additional pet deposit & pet rent.



Application Fee: $30 credit check per person. All prospective residents over the age of 18 must apply.



Lease Term: 12 months



Property Address: 841 East 50th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98404



You can reach us via text directly at (253) 238-6298 or email us at leads+5428@tenantturnermail.com.



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/newdoorpropertymanagement



Rental Criteria Includes: - Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. - Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. - Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership. - The security deposit is based on final credit approval. - First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month's rent under certain conditions. - Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent. - We do not accept portable screening reports - Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio. New Door Property Management Equal Opportunity Housing (253) 238-6298.