Tacoma, WA
7908 S D St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7908 S D St

7908 South D Street · No Longer Available
Location

7908 South D Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Family home with large yard and close to schools - Property Id: 87219

Ranch style house with large fully fenced yard including a fire pit and separate garden area with cherry tree and grapes. A local park with play area is behind the house and it's close to two elementary schools and a middle school. Friendly quiet neighbors. Pet friendly with additional pet deposit; will consider larger breed dogs. No smoking inside the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87219
Property Id 87219

(RLNE4524155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 S D St have any available units?
7908 S D St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7908 S D St have?
Some of 7908 S D St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 S D St currently offering any rent specials?
7908 S D St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 S D St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7908 S D St is pet friendly.
Does 7908 S D St offer parking?
No, 7908 S D St does not offer parking.
Does 7908 S D St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7908 S D St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 S D St have a pool?
No, 7908 S D St does not have a pool.
Does 7908 S D St have accessible units?
No, 7908 S D St does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 S D St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7908 S D St has units with dishwashers.
