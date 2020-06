Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Cute 2 Bedroom Home in Tacoma! - Don't miss your opportunity to take a look at this charming 2 bedroom home in Tacoma! With a large fully fenced yard! Gorgeous newer hardwood flooring and updated bathroom inside! Close to the bus lines and I5! Contact Paramount Property Management Group today at 360-874-0500 for a showing!



*Paramount does not accept reusable tenant screening reports

*Please do not disturb current occupants



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4637884)