7006 South Alder St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Consider yourself home in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler. Complete with 1,081 sqft of living space, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors, all on a large lot! Easy distance to freeways for quick commuting and travel! Minutes from local shopping, dining and entertainment. Call or email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! Step inside and notice the upgrades throughout. Neutral tones, hardwood floors and crisp white millwork make for easy decorating in any style. The living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ceiling fan. Around the corner, the laundry room is all ready to go with washer and dryer included! Down a short hall are the 2 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bath. The master boasts a ceiling fan and remodeled en suite bath. The large, fenced backyard is ideal for BBQ's and gatherings! Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.