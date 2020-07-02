All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 7006 South Alder St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
7006 South Alder St
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:22 PM

7006 South Alder St

7006 South Alder Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7006 South Alder Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler. Complete with 1,081 sqft of living space, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors, all on a large lot! Easy distance to freeways for quick commuting and travel! Minutes from local shopping, dining and entertainment. Call or email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! Step inside and notice the upgrades throughout. Neutral tones, hardwood floors and crisp white millwork make for easy decorating in any style. The living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ceiling fan. Around the corner, the laundry room is all ready to go with washer and dryer included! Down a short hall are the 2 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bath. The master boasts a ceiling fan and remodeled en suite bath. The large, fenced backyard is ideal for BBQ's and gatherings! Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 South Alder St have any available units?
7006 South Alder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 South Alder St have?
Some of 7006 South Alder St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 South Alder St currently offering any rent specials?
7006 South Alder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 South Alder St pet-friendly?
No, 7006 South Alder St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 7006 South Alder St offer parking?
No, 7006 South Alder St does not offer parking.
Does 7006 South Alder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7006 South Alder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 South Alder St have a pool?
Yes, 7006 South Alder St has a pool.
Does 7006 South Alder St have accessible units?
No, 7006 South Alder St does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 South Alder St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7006 South Alder St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus