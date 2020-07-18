All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

636 N Prospect St B1

636 N Prospect St · No Longer Available
Location

636 N Prospect St, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
oven
range
refrigerator
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit B1 Available 07/15/20 Modern Studio in Awesome Courtyard Fourplex - Property Id: 313158

ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED BY PHONE. YOU MUST CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS & ADDITIONAL INFO: 734-834-5509

The Prospect is a modern 4-plex located in Tacoma's 6th Avenue District and newly constructed in 2016. The project features a pair of duplexes with a landscaped courtyard in between. Unit B1 is a 450-sf studio featuring abundant natural light, 9' ceilings, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, butcher block countertops, plus a built-in wardrobe and desk. It is on the ground floor with direct access to a patio space in the shared courtyard.

Located on a quiet residential street, but just one block from 6th Avenue, it is an easy walk to the highest concentration of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and shopping in the city, with convenient access to Downtown, the University of Puget Sound, Proctor, and Hilltop by bike or bus route #1.

DEPOSIT: $1000
UTILITIES: $75/month (water, sewer, trash, recycling)
PARKING: no off-street parking currently available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313158
Property Id 313158

(RLNE5911456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

