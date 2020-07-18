636 N Prospect St B1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking new construction cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit B1 Available 07/15/20 Modern Studio in Awesome Courtyard Fourplex - Property Id: 313158



ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED BY PHONE. YOU MUST CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS & ADDITIONAL INFO: 734-834-5509



The Prospect is a modern 4-plex located in Tacoma's 6th Avenue District and newly constructed in 2016. The project features a pair of duplexes with a landscaped courtyard in between. Unit B1 is a 450-sf studio featuring abundant natural light, 9' ceilings, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, butcher block countertops, plus a built-in wardrobe and desk. It is on the ground floor with direct access to a patio space in the shared courtyard.



Located on a quiet residential street, but just one block from 6th Avenue, it is an easy walk to the highest concentration of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and shopping in the city, with convenient access to Downtown, the University of Puget Sound, Proctor, and Hilltop by bike or bus route #1.



DEPOSIT: $1000

UTILITIES: $75/month (water, sewer, trash, recycling)

PARKING: no off-street parking currently available

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313158

No Dogs Allowed



