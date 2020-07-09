6203 South Mason Avenue

Amenities
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex in Tacoma near elementary schools!! Fenced in Back yard with a storage shed!! Shared Carport with other unit!!
Please do not bother tenant!!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TCL
Water/Sewer: $80 a month in addition to rent
Refuse: PC
Cable TV: Comcast
Heat System: EBB
Pets: are negotiable and
subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
$300 Non-Refundable carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3030
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 1/15/20
