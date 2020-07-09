All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6203 South Mason Avenue
6203 South Mason Avenue

6203 South Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6203 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex in Tacoma near elementary schools!! Fenced in Back yard with a storage shed!! Shared Carport with other unit!!

Please do not bother tenant!!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TCL
Water/Sewer: $80 a month in addition to rent
Refuse: PC
Cable TV: Comcast
Heat System: EBB

Pets: are negotiable and
subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$300 Non-Refundable carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3030

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 1/15/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 South Mason Avenue have any available units?
6203 South Mason Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 6203 South Mason Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6203 South Mason Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 South Mason Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6203 South Mason Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6203 South Mason Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6203 South Mason Avenue offers parking.
Does 6203 South Mason Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6203 South Mason Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 South Mason Avenue have a pool?
No, 6203 South Mason Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6203 South Mason Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6203 South Mason Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 South Mason Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6203 South Mason Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6203 South Mason Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6203 South Mason Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

