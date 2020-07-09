6203 South Mason Avenue

Amenities

Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex in Tacoma near elementary schools!! Fenced in Back yard with a storage shed!! Shared Carport with other unit!!



Please do not bother tenant!!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TCL

Water/Sewer: $80 a month in addition to rent

Refuse: PC

Cable TV: Comcast

Heat System: EBB



Pets: are negotiable and

subject to:

$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$300 Non-Refundable carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3030



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 1/15/20

