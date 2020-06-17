All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

5425 S Bell St

5425 South Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

5425 South Bell Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
5425 S Bell St Available 11/01/19 Centrally Located 4BD/2Bath Beautiful Home! - This multi-level home has so much to offer! In addition to the living & dining rms, it has a family rm, rec rm, kitchen nook and lots of storage space. In the modern kitchen you will find plenty of cabinet space, granite counters & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Both bathrooms are very modern with granite counters. Theres a lg laundry rm with full size washer/dryer. This pet friendly home has a lg, private, fully fenced backyard where you will find your own paradise as it has flowering shrubs & trees, 2 garden beds, a firepit with tree stump seating & a shed. If you need cover, you can enjoy the beautiful outdoors on the paved patio. The house has an attached, fully insulated 1 car garage. This home is centrally located to provide access to so many areas! JBLM is 8 miles away, downtown is nearby for museums, theater, and nightlife or enjoy unique shopping and dining at nearby 6th Ave and Tacoma Mall. You can enjoy hiking & biking in nearby Swan Creek or Stewart Park s water park. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1995 ($400 N/R)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5266030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 S Bell St have any available units?
5425 S Bell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5425 S Bell St have?
Some of 5425 S Bell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5425 S Bell St currently offering any rent specials?
5425 S Bell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 S Bell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5425 S Bell St is pet friendly.
Does 5425 S Bell St offer parking?
Yes, 5425 S Bell St offers parking.
Does 5425 S Bell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5425 S Bell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 S Bell St have a pool?
No, 5425 S Bell St does not have a pool.
Does 5425 S Bell St have accessible units?
No, 5425 S Bell St does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 S Bell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5425 S Bell St does not have units with dishwashers.

