Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

5425 S Bell St Available 11/01/19 Centrally Located 4BD/2Bath Beautiful Home! - This multi-level home has so much to offer! In addition to the living & dining rms, it has a family rm, rec rm, kitchen nook and lots of storage space. In the modern kitchen you will find plenty of cabinet space, granite counters & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Both bathrooms are very modern with granite counters. Theres a lg laundry rm with full size washer/dryer. This pet friendly home has a lg, private, fully fenced backyard where you will find your own paradise as it has flowering shrubs & trees, 2 garden beds, a firepit with tree stump seating & a shed. If you need cover, you can enjoy the beautiful outdoors on the paved patio. The house has an attached, fully insulated 1 car garage. This home is centrally located to provide access to so many areas! JBLM is 8 miles away, downtown is nearby for museums, theater, and nightlife or enjoy unique shopping and dining at nearby 6th Ave and Tacoma Mall. You can enjoy hiking & biking in nearby Swan Creek or Stewart Park s water park. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1995 ($400 N/R)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5266030)