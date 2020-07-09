All apartments in Tacoma
5312 South Prospect

5312 S Prospect St · No Longer Available
Location

5312 S Prospect St, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Fresh inside! - Lovely updated Tacoma Craftsman. Three bedroom, two baths, all new inside! Ready for immediate occupancy.

Successful applicants will have:
excellent references
verifable income of at least $4375
we are not credit score driven, but require no evictions or collections.

Yard is not enclosed. Will consider one small dog, with additional deposit and excellent references.

Final touch ups are being done now, ready to occupy by Nov 1st or sooner.
Please call if you would like to view. We do not schedule appointments via the internet.
253-303-3880

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! WE WILL NEVER ASK FOR CASH PAYMENTS AND WILL REQUIRE ON LINE APPLICATIONS WE CAN VERIFY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5261754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 South Prospect have any available units?
5312 South Prospect doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 5312 South Prospect currently offering any rent specials?
5312 South Prospect is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 South Prospect pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 South Prospect is pet friendly.
Does 5312 South Prospect offer parking?
No, 5312 South Prospect does not offer parking.
Does 5312 South Prospect have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 South Prospect does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 South Prospect have a pool?
No, 5312 South Prospect does not have a pool.
Does 5312 South Prospect have accessible units?
No, 5312 South Prospect does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 South Prospect have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 South Prospect does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5312 South Prospect have units with air conditioning?
No, 5312 South Prospect does not have units with air conditioning.

