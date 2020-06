Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

$1600- Large 2 bed/1.5 bath with 1 assigned parking spot and extra storage. Located at Center St and Orchard in Fircrest, close to everything. Unit includes W/D and dishwasher, and rent includes w/s/g.

Unit is currently rented until the end of July. Cannot show unit until then. Please do not disturb current tenants.