Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4340 Tacoma Avenue S Available 06/15/19 Like New 3-Bedroom Home! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,850.00

Available: 6/15/2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,850.00

Admin Fee $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Tired of looking at homes that need work? Then look no further this single floor rambler is the one you have been waiting for. With 10' ceilings, open concept floor plan & plenty of windows, this home has an amazing feel. The kitchen features solid wood cabinets, & plenty of them, an upgraded Jenn-Air range, oak floors & a cozy eating nook that is open to the huge family room. Solid 8 fir doors, upgraded trim package, private master suite, huge 3-car detached garage, storage shed, amazing corner lot, fenced yard & more.



Our pet policy is 2-pets at 45-lbs max each.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE2029524)