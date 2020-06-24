All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4340 Tacoma Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4340 Tacoma Avenue S
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

4340 Tacoma Avenue S

4340 Tacoma Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4340 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4340 Tacoma Avenue S Available 06/15/19 Like New 3-Bedroom Home! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,850.00
Available: 6/15/2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,850.00
Admin Fee $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Tired of looking at homes that need work? Then look no further this single floor rambler is the one you have been waiting for. With 10' ceilings, open concept floor plan & plenty of windows, this home has an amazing feel. The kitchen features solid wood cabinets, & plenty of them, an upgraded Jenn-Air range, oak floors & a cozy eating nook that is open to the huge family room. Solid 8 fir doors, upgraded trim package, private master suite, huge 3-car detached garage, storage shed, amazing corner lot, fenced yard & more.

Our pet policy is 2-pets at 45-lbs max each.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE2029524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Tacoma Avenue S have any available units?
4340 Tacoma Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 Tacoma Avenue S have?
Some of 4340 Tacoma Avenue S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Tacoma Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Tacoma Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Tacoma Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4340 Tacoma Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 4340 Tacoma Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4340 Tacoma Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4340 Tacoma Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Tacoma Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Tacoma Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4340 Tacoma Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Tacoma Avenue S have accessible units?
Yes, 4340 Tacoma Avenue S has accessible units.
Does 4340 Tacoma Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4340 Tacoma Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus