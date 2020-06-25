Amenities

415 N Yakima Ave Available 06/14/19 Quality living in Tacoma - *PENDING APPLICATION*



A quality, quiet elegance is what you'll probably notice most about this townhome and the area it's located in. Pride in ownership surrounding the area and if you enjoy going for walks, you'll LOVE this neighborhood. Over 1300 square feet of functional living space, large bedrooms, granite tile countertops and wood flooring throughout. This townhome also includes a 1 car detached garage. If you enjoy the beauty of the home you live in and the neighborhood that surrounds it, this is "the place". If you schedule a showing, you will not be disappointed. We're looking forward to your call. Contact Paramount Property Management Group for more info.



*Home is occupied, please do not disturb the current residents

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



