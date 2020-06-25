All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

415 N Yakima Ave

415 North Yakima Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 North Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98403
New Tacoma

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
415 N Yakima Ave Available 06/14/19 Quality living in Tacoma - *PENDING APPLICATION*

A quality, quiet elegance is what you'll probably notice most about this townhome and the area it's located in. Pride in ownership surrounding the area and if you enjoy going for walks, you'll LOVE this neighborhood. Over 1300 square feet of functional living space, large bedrooms, granite tile countertops and wood flooring throughout. This townhome also includes a 1 car detached garage. If you enjoy the beauty of the home you live in and the neighborhood that surrounds it, this is "the place". If you schedule a showing, you will not be disappointed. We're looking forward to your call. Contact Paramount Property Management Group for more info.

*Home is occupied, please do not disturb the current residents
*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

(RLNE4866880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 N Yakima Ave have any available units?
415 N Yakima Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 415 N Yakima Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 N Yakima Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 N Yakima Ave pet-friendly?
No, 415 N Yakima Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 415 N Yakima Ave offer parking?
Yes, 415 N Yakima Ave offers parking.
Does 415 N Yakima Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 N Yakima Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 N Yakima Ave have a pool?
No, 415 N Yakima Ave does not have a pool.
Does 415 N Yakima Ave have accessible units?
No, 415 N Yakima Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 415 N Yakima Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 N Yakima Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 N Yakima Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 N Yakima Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
