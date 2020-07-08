3921 Mason Loop Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/814a768036 ---- This is a ground floor unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, dining room with a patio and storage, a full kitchen large living room. Newer flooring throughout and new paint. Shared free laundry also included. $50 utility flat fee for WSG. Small pets ok (after pet screening) with added deposit. Month to month rental agreement with initial twelve month rent period. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group. Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.