Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3921 Mason Loop Rd
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

3921 Mason Loop Rd

3921 Mason Loop Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Mason Loop Rd, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/814a768036 ---- This is a ground floor unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, dining room with a patio and storage, a full kitchen large living room. Newer flooring throughout and new paint. Shared free laundry also included. $50 utility flat fee for WSG. Small pets ok (after pet screening) with added deposit. Month to month rental agreement with initial twelve month rent period. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group. Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Mason Loop Rd have any available units?
3921 Mason Loop Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3921 Mason Loop Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Mason Loop Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Mason Loop Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 Mason Loop Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3921 Mason Loop Rd offer parking?
No, 3921 Mason Loop Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3921 Mason Loop Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Mason Loop Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Mason Loop Rd have a pool?
No, 3921 Mason Loop Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Mason Loop Rd have accessible units?
No, 3921 Mason Loop Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Mason Loop Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Mason Loop Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3921 Mason Loop Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3921 Mason Loop Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

