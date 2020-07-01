3222 S D St Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage guest parking media room

Luxury 2Bd/2.5Bath Townhouse - This gorgeous 2BD/2.5 Bath townhouse has so much to offer! Luxury details can be found throughout the open concept home; high ceilings, gas fireplace, 2 mini-decks, stone & quality carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a large pantry, granite counters, SS Appliances, and a beautiful detail backsplash. Each bedroom has a full-size bathroom. The master bedroom bathroom has a jetted tub, walk-in shower and large walk in closest. The home includes 600 SqFt rooftop deck that not only has amazing views of Puget Sound, Downtown Tacoma, Mt Rainier and the mountains, but is also setup for easy gardening and BBQ fun! This home also includes a full-size washer & dryer and an attached 2 car garage. This pet friendly home (upon approval) is minutes from I-5, Hwy 7, & Hwy 16 and 14 miles from JBLM. It is also located within minutes from downtown Tacoma where you can find U of WA extension, museums, theater, nightlife, and dinning. Landscaping included. (DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.)



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$50 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $2000 ($500 N/R Cleaning)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



