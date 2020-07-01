All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

3222 S D St Unit D

3222 South D Street · No Longer Available
Location

3222 South D Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
Luxury 2Bd/2.5Bath Townhouse - This gorgeous 2BD/2.5 Bath townhouse has so much to offer! Luxury details can be found throughout the open concept home; high ceilings, gas fireplace, 2 mini-decks, stone & quality carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a large pantry, granite counters, SS Appliances, and a beautiful detail backsplash. Each bedroom has a full-size bathroom. The master bedroom bathroom has a jetted tub, walk-in shower and large walk in closest. The home includes 600 SqFt rooftop deck that not only has amazing views of Puget Sound, Downtown Tacoma, Mt Rainier and the mountains, but is also setup for easy gardening and BBQ fun! This home also includes a full-size washer & dryer and an attached 2 car garage. This pet friendly home (upon approval) is minutes from I-5, Hwy 7, & Hwy 16 and 14 miles from JBLM. It is also located within minutes from downtown Tacoma where you can find U of WA extension, museums, theater, nightlife, and dinning. Landscaping included. (DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.)

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$50 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $2000 ($500 N/R Cleaning)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5637885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 S D St Unit D have any available units?
3222 S D St Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 S D St Unit D have?
Some of 3222 S D St Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 S D St Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
3222 S D St Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 S D St Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 S D St Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 3222 S D St Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 3222 S D St Unit D offers parking.
Does 3222 S D St Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3222 S D St Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 S D St Unit D have a pool?
No, 3222 S D St Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 3222 S D St Unit D have accessible units?
No, 3222 S D St Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 S D St Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 S D St Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.

