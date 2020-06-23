All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3125 59th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3125 59th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3125 59th Ave NE

3125 59th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3125 59th Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Charming rambler blocks from NE Tacoma Elementary - This home features a spacious kitchen with oak cabinets, newer appliances and the master has a walk in closet. In the 2 car garage you will have generous storage space with a drop down ceiling for extra storage. Externally, the back yard is completely fenced in providing privacy as well as security. $30 app fee per adult.
NO PETS..
Text or call only M-F 9-6 S-S 10-4 Email anytime. 24 hours notice for showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2423819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 59th Ave NE have any available units?
3125 59th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3125 59th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3125 59th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 59th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 3125 59th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3125 59th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 3125 59th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 3125 59th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 59th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 59th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3125 59th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3125 59th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3125 59th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 59th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 59th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 59th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 59th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus