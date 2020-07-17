All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2350 Court G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2350 Court G
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2350 Court G

2350 Court G · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2350 Court G, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this Beautiful 2 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Condo!! 2350 Court G Tacoma!! - Don't miss out on this 2 bdrm 2.5 bthrm condo in the heart of Tacoma. This home boasts large windows, with plenty of natural lighting, displaying views of the city and Mt. Rainier. Gourmet kitchen and luxurious master bedroom with private deck. Security deposit $1995 & First full months rent $1995 required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!

THIS UNIT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN/ SHOWING UNTIL 7/5/2020. There are currently tenants in the home, please do not bother them.

If you would like to apply for this property, please visit our website at www.bci-properties.com. Find the available rental and you can apply to that rental directly through the portal. If you have any questions, please call our office at 253-531-1010.

BCI Properties, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3099665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Court G have any available units?
2350 Court G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 2350 Court G currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Court G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Court G pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Court G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2350 Court G offer parking?
No, 2350 Court G does not offer parking.
Does 2350 Court G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Court G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Court G have a pool?
No, 2350 Court G does not have a pool.
Does 2350 Court G have accessible units?
No, 2350 Court G does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Court G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Court G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 Court G have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 Court G does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest End
New TacomaSouth End
Northeast TacomaCentral Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus