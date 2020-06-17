All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

2329 State Street - 206

2329 South State Street · No Longer Available
Location

2329 South State Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Newly constructed Townhomes located in the Allenmore area of Tacoma. Conveniently located on the Sound Transit line with ample on-site parking. These modern units have solid quartz surface counters, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances included. Homes contain full-size washers and dryers too. A Security Deposit of $1200 is required, plus a $300 nonrefundable cleaning fee. Pets are allowed with appropriate screening and approval. We have a 20lb pet restriction with a deposit and monthly pet rent fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 State Street - 206 have any available units?
2329 State Street - 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 State Street - 206 have?
Some of 2329 State Street - 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 State Street - 206 currently offering any rent specials?
2329 State Street - 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 State Street - 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 State Street - 206 is pet friendly.
Does 2329 State Street - 206 offer parking?
Yes, 2329 State Street - 206 offers parking.
Does 2329 State Street - 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 State Street - 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 State Street - 206 have a pool?
No, 2329 State Street - 206 does not have a pool.
Does 2329 State Street - 206 have accessible units?
No, 2329 State Street - 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 State Street - 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 State Street - 206 does not have units with dishwashers.

