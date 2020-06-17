2329 State Street - 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking new construction

Newly constructed Townhomes located in the Allenmore area of Tacoma. Conveniently located on the Sound Transit line with ample on-site parking. These modern units have solid quartz surface counters, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances included. Homes contain full-size washers and dryers too. A Security Deposit of $1200 is required, plus a $300 nonrefundable cleaning fee. Pets are allowed with appropriate screening and approval. We have a 20lb pet restriction with a deposit and monthly pet rent fees.